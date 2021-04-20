Branson’s Ward III has a new face representing them.
Alderwoman Ruth Denham was sworn in at the April 13 Board of Aldermen meeting and she is excited to make the whole community feel welcome.
“This is going to sound minimal to some, but I think because of what our citizens have gone through for the past year, I am so excited to be able to reach out and hopefully bring some unity (and) trust back to the board so that our citizens can feel welcome to come in, to be a part of the meetings, and know that their voice counts. I think that has to be done first, before anything else can take place,” said Denham.
According to Denham, she is so thankful for everyone in Ward III who voted for her, and she wants everyone to know that she’s always available to lend an ear and hear the community’s concerns.
“I would like to thank them so much for giving me the opportunity to serve them and I want them to know that, that’s what I’m here for, to serve them. I am a public servant from the pit of my heart,” said Denham.
“(I want them to know) that I’m available. I’m open to any concerns, any ideas, any suggestions on how they feel that the board can serve them better. Because I believe that they feel that their voice hasn’t been heard for quite awhile. I want them to know that I firmly believe in equal treatment straight across the board; no favoritism is shown, in that we work as a team to get Branson going back on the right track again.”
There are also things Denham is excited to look into and help work on in the community.
“Tightening our spending, we need to research why our debt is so high. We need to be responsible with our taxpayer dollars and I don’t think that’s been taking place for a while, or we wouldn’t be in so much debt,” said Denham. “I want to build strong ties with our surrounding communities. I’ve always held that I had a good working relationship with Hollister, Taney County, and I feel like some walls have been put up and I think that we need to open that up because we need each other. Because when one of us prospers, the other should too.
“Another huge thing that we need to work on is our homelessness and our substance abuse here in the area, and I am open to any out-of-the-box suggestions because I know it’s going to take a lot more than what the board has or volunteers. We need to get some professionals that would contact me providing some of the out-of-the-box solutions. What we have, has done nothing but harm our area, not help it.”
To contact Denham, email rdenham@bransonmo.gov.
