College of the Ozarks kicked off the area’s celebration of Independence Day on Sunday, June 25, with its 34th Annual Honor America event.
The event, while hosted on the C of O campus, proved popular as usual with the community, as large numbers of attendees lined the sidewalks across from the college. Many came out to attend the fireworks show, stretching down the road to the Tractor Supply parking lot and the surrounding area.
The Honor America event consisted of live music, a patriotic program, an opportunity to picnic on campus grounds and fireworks after dark.
