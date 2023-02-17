Hollister School District recently announced its students, teacher and staff of the month of February at a Board of Education meeting.
The four students of the month recognized were Klay Coomber (1st Grade), Shaylee Joe (5th Grade), Addison Williams (8th Grade) and Jazmin Espino (12 Grade).
Early Childhood Center Kindergarten Teacher Maggie Barnett was named teacher of the month. Hollister Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh said while Barnett, only in her second year of teaching, she has made a big impact in a small time frame.
“Miss Barnett is a member of our Hollister School District Master’s in Education Program and has been integral to many projects this group has worked on,” Waugh said. “She is always giving her all and doing her best to benefit her students and colleagues.”
Wendy Carrubba was recognized as staff member of the month. Carrubba is a bus driver for the school district and has been teaching sign language to students, teachers, and staff.
Transportation Director Mike Plante said Carrubba has a heart for children and is generous and giving.
“Mrs. Carrubba has a special gift,” Plante said. “The students love her; our district is blessed to have her.”
The Board of Education meets monthly and recognizes Hollister students, staff and teachers of the month. For more information, visit /www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.