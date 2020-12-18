The Salvation Army in Branson is looking into reopening their warming center this winter, but in order to make that happen they’re going to need some assistance from the community.
Branson Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick said, due to the pandemic, an initial decision was made to not open the warming center this year.
“I wasn’t sure we could keep people safe COVID-wise. We’ve got a smaller building and that sort of thing,” said McCormick. “Now the city asked us to consider reopening it and I said, ‘Yes as long as I have volunteers.’ I have to have a male and female every night. They have to be able to stay awake every night. They have to be able to follow the guidelines that they set down and they’ve got to be trained on how to do that. I need volunteers to help cook meals. Dinner and breakfast, because we don’t serve a sandwich. We serve hot meals.”
McCormick explained that to reopen successfully she would like to have enough volunteers so that the same couple of people aren’t having to come in every single night.
“If we can get people to volunteer, then I can reopen it, and I need enough volunteers so that I’m not there every single night like I have been for the last two years. It’s just really hard, especially when I have to go to work the next day,” said McCormick. “So I’m trying to figure out how we can do this to where I’ll go get them set up and make sure they’re comfortable with how things are going and then leave.”
To volunteer at the warming center, McCormick said people have to have certain qualities that go above and beyond those of a normal volunteer.
“You have to have a heart for the homeless. You just absolutely have to, and you have to be able to deal with the issues that come with those people. You have to be strong and not let them push you around, because if you allow them to push the boundaries, they will and then you’ll have a problem,” said McCormick. “You have to have compassion, because you are dealing with people who are not used to having boundaries. So the boundaries have to be given in such a way that they understand that you’re not going to break them, but you still have to follow the rules. They have to be able to say, ‘I need to look through your bag. You can’t have weapons. You can’t have drugs. You can’t have alcohol.’”
Another important quality of a volunteer, McCormick added is the ability to be a bit of a night owl.
“They need to be able to stay awake all night. I mean that’s a biggie, because the issue is everybody’s got to stay safe, not just from COVID, but from other things. So you have to have your eyes on the room all the time,” said McCormick “You can’t doze off, and that’s hard for people, but that’s the biggest security. I mean we have cameras in the building and they do record, so we know if somebody’s where they’re not supposed to be. But if you’re awake, they’ll never be where they’re not supposed to be.”
Once volunteers have been established, McCormick said the Branson Salvation Army would open its warming center, which is located at its offices at 1114 Stanley Boulevard in Branson, anytime the temperature drops below 30 degrees.
“Last year, we opened in the 20s, and we were only open 25 days, because I didn’t have the volunteers. There was two weeks straight, we were really cold and I couldn’t open the doors,” said McCormick. “If the temperature is still below 30 in the morning, they can stay in the chapel until it gets above those temperatures. Otherwise, they have to be out by eight in the morning, because that’s when my staff starts coming in and getting ready for their day.”
McCormick added that when the city came to her about figuring out a way to reopen the warming center this winter, she knew it needed to happen.
“When the city came back to us and said, ‘Would you please consider reopening it’… I said, ‘Yes we will.’ I mean I have a heart for the homeless,” said McCormick. “I don’t want them out there freezing. I don’t want them to die. If they start drinking in these cold temperatures, they’ll die. So I just feel like it’s our responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Also in the spirit of volunteerism, McCormick shared that she is still in need of volunteers to ring alongside their red kettles.
“We still need ringers,” she said. “They can go to registertoring.com and sign up themselves or they can call the office, sign up with Amy or they can come in and sign up.”
With a goal of $100,000 set for the 2020 red kettle season, McCormick shared as of Dec. 16, they’re sitting at $78,000.
“Now that number will change greatly Monday morning,” said McCormick. “Probably by Monday we’ll be around $85,000. That’s my hope. Then we’ll only have another $15,000 to go. Not far. We can do this. I have faith in Branson and God.”
To be so close to their goal, McCormick added that it’s phenomenal, especially because of the pandemic.
“Honestly, because there are a lot of Salvation Army’s just struggling. But I think Branson being who it is as far as a Christian community and they have a heart for their neighbor, that’s what makes a difference,”said McCormick. “When you’re in a big city, people don’t know their neighbors, but in these little communities where they know who the people are that struggle.”
The funds collected in the red kettles in the Branson area are then used to help the Branson community. McCormick said a perfect example is the warming center.
“It pays for the food for the warming center and all that stuff,” McCormick said. “It helps all year long with the housing issues and electrical and prescription and gas vouchers and all that stuff we do. That’s what the red kettle does. It helps pay for employees. It helps pay for the lights and the heat in our building, so that we can keep the ministry going.”
To become a volunteer or to learn more about the Branson Salvation Army visit their office in-person at 1114 Stanley Boulevard in Branson or call 417-339-4434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.