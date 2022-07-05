A new affordable studio apartment complex in Branson West hosted its grand opening on Thursday, June 16.
OZ+MO Commons celebrated the opening of the studio apartment complex, located at 17483 Business Highway 13. The OZ+MO Commons offers 66 unfurnished units for an affordable price. The ceremony began at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce. The community was invited to stop by and take a tour of a staged unit.
The complex was inspired by the flats of Europe, according to Operations Manager Hannah Thaxton.
“When we heard about the growth and housing challenges happening in the Branson area, we decided to bring our Euro-inspired, eco-flat concept to one of our favorite communities,” Thaxton said.
According to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, the units rent for $800 a month and include electric, water, trash and fiber internet.
“The studios have a minimalist design concept and will house up to two residents per unit,” Thaxon said. “With an all-inclusive rent price of $800 per month, it takes a lot of stress and worry off of our tenants.”
OZ+MO Commons only offers year-long leases with a few exceptions.
“OZ+MO only offers short-term leases under certain circumstances, such as traveling nurses, when openings are available,” Thaxton said.
For more information visit OZ+MO Commons’ website at www.thedelscorp.com.
