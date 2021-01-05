Firefighters quickly put a stop to a spreading house fire in Branson on New Year’s Eve.
In two separate press releases, the Branson Fire-Rescue and Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 reported at between 9:35 and 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, fire crews were dispatched on report of a residential structure fire.
Upon arrival crews found heavy fire and smoke in the rear of the home. An aggressive attack was made on the fire and it was quickly brought under control, stated the release.
“Firefighters discovered the back part of a house well involved in fire and stopped it in its area of origin,” said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin in a release. “A great job during a cold, wet, freezing rain New Year’s Eve.”
Crews were on the scene of the structure fire for almost two and half hours. Branson Police Department, Taney County Ambulance District and Western Taney County Fire Protection District all provided mutual aid at the scene, the release stated.
As of press time the cause of the fire was still under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to the release.
