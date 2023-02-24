The transportation needs of seniors and other groups will be discussed during an upcoming public meeting in Forsyth.
The Southwest Missouri Council of Governments will be hosting the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Forsyth City Hall, located at 15405 US Hwy 160. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public input on the transportation needs of seniors, individuals who have disabilities and those who are impoverished.
According to a press release from SMCOG, the information gathered will help create the regional Public Transit Human Services Coordination Plan. This plan will help to identify projects and organizations eligible for Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 grant funding. The input of area human service agencies and transportation providers will be considered to possibly update and increase effectiveness of the current regional plan.
The plan contains five key elements regarding transportation in the Ozarks. It contains demographic information about the area’s population and information about local service providers. A transportation user survey will be utilized to assess the needs of the area. The plan will identify strategies for addressing those needs. Finally, the plan document will outline an implementation strategy for improving transportation options for the area.
SMCOG is a Regional Planning Commission and an association of local governments in the 10-county area of southwest Missouri serving Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster counties. SMCOG is one of 19 active regional planning organizations throughout Missouri.
For more information contact Aishwarya Shrestha at (417) 836-6901 or by email at AishwaryaShrestha@MissouriState.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.