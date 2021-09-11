The US Government has different color codes when the nation is attacked. Green is safe, orange means the area might be in danger, the state of New Jersey, on 9/11, was red. I was ten years old, listening to my teacher at the start of our history portion of the class when one of the 6th graders ran screaming down the hall telling everyone to turn the tvs on. My teacher thought it was a prank, until thirty seconds later, the principal got on the loudspeaker confirming it wasn’t a drill. The tv turned on just as the second tower of the World Trade Center fell. (My teacher’s) face went white, she apologized to us and started dialing on her phone immediately, desperately trying to reach her son, who worked at the World Trade Center. I sat there frozen in school for hours, my teacher wasn’t the only one who had family in New York City. My own father was stationed on Staten Island. Was he one of the first ones called out by the Coast Guard? Was he even alive? I didn’t know.
I spent most of the next hours silent, until one of the kids in my class started harassing me. I looked at him, and my next words made the entire class silent.
‘My father is in New York!’
I lost it, in my mind the towers fell over and over again as my teacher and the school nurse tried their hardest to calm me. They couldn’t call my mother to grab me, because the entire state was on lockdown. My father, working the hardest day of his life, was stuck in an office on Staten Island. I wouldn’t hear from him until roughly 7 p.m.
I can’t watch any of the memorials or speeches. The mere mention of 9/11 sends me into a rage. Every year, I take that day off work, ignore all of the online world, and pretend it doesn’t exist. Waiting for it to be over, twenty years hasn’t dulled that, and I doubt time ever will.
