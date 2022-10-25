As the night for tricks and treats approaches, several area towns and businesses will be hosting events for families.
Branson
Branson Parks and Recreation will host its annual Halloween BOOnanza on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Branson RecPlex ball field complex, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
The Branson Landing is hosting its 16th Annual Safe Street Trick or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7:15 p.m.
The Landing put out the call out for all ghosts, goblins, pirates, and princesses to come out to Branson Landing’s Trick or Treat Street.
Some Branson Landing merchants will be participating and handing out candy to trick or treaters. Participating businesses will have Halloween Pumpkin signs in their windows, these signs will mark the “Trick or Treat” businesses located up and down the Branson Landing Promenade.
A Zombie Thriller Flash Mob Dance will take place in front of the Branson Landing fountains right after the 7 p.m. fountain show, featuring dancers from Sonshine Dance.
For more information visit ‘16th Annual Safe Street Trick or Treat for Branson Landing’ on Facebook.
The Grace Community Assembly in Branson, located at 3101 N Gretna Rd, is hosting a family friendly trunk or treat event on Halloween.
The event will have inflatables, music, fun, trunks, and lots of candy! It is a free event. The Trunk or Treat will take place between 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
For more information visit www.gcabranson.com.
Keller Williams Tri-Lakes, located at 714 State Hwy 248 in Branson, will be giving away candy to all the little ghosts and goblins at their Trunk or Treat event.
The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Manchester Office Park.
For more information visit the ‘Keller Williams Tri-Lakes’ Facebook page.
The Faith and Wisdom Church, located at 3950 Green Mountain Dr. in hosting a fun filled event for families.
The church’s Trunk or Treat will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be candy and games for safe Halloween fun.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/879104933249804.
Hollister
The city of Hollister and Downing Street merchants invite the community to bring its little ghosts and goblins to their annual Trunk-or-Treat.
The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, on historic Downing Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
There will be a pumpkin display sponsored by State of the Ozarks in the Pedestrian Mall between Hook & Ladder Pizza and All Teased Up Salon.
Participants, who have their trunks decorated can receive a prize as Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton will be voting on the winner of best decorated trunk.
For questions regarding Trunk-or-Treat or to participate in the event, contact the city of Hollister with questions at (417) 334-3262.
The 2022 White River Apartments Hollister Trunk or Treat will take place on Friday, Oct. 29.
The event, which is held in the visitor parking lot across from the pool of the White River Apartments, located at 115 White River Mountain Blvd. in Hollister will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Mountain staff invites all the residents and neighbors to participate in the Trunk or Treat event. To participate in the giving out of candy residents are asked to RSVP at 335-6767 to secure a parking spot.
Residents are invited to participate by bringing kids to trick or treat, host a potluck, decorate your trunk and pass out treats, or just come fellowship.
All About Me, located at 2460 S. Business Hwy 65 in Hollister, will be once again hosting its Trunk or Treat and more event.
The event is free, which will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, between 5 and 8 p.m., will include not only trunks filled with candy, but games, a haunted graveyard and a haunted house for those who are brave enough.
For more information visitwww.facebook.com/events/1177985046407358.
Kimberling City
The city of Kimberling City is hosting its 5th Annual Trunk or Treat event.
The Halloween event will be hosted in the lower parking lot at city hall, located at 34 Kimberling Blvd. in Kimberling City, on Halloween evening, Monday, Oct. 31. The hour-long free event will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Kimberling City Methodist Church, located 57 Kimberling City Center Lane in Kimberling City, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31 between 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The event will feature candy, and activities for kids including bounce house.
For more information visit ‘Kimberling City United Methodist Church’ on Facebook.
Reeds Spring
The Reeds Spring School District will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Reeds Spring High School parking lot in front of the football stadium.
Children are invited to put on a costume and bring a bag or bucket to trick or treat.
The school is asking for a $1 per child donation, if possible. All donations will go to support the school district’s food pantry.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
Crane
The city of Crane will be hosting its Trunk or Treat on Main event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The community is invited to come out in costume for family fun including: games, music, costume contest, trunk contest, food and family activities.
For more information visit the ‘Trunk or Treat on Main’ event on Facebook.
Galena
The Galena Assembly of God Church, located at 1026 W State Highway 248 in Galena, will be hosting their 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat/Chili Cook-Off Chili.
The cook-off judging will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 30, all chili entries must be at the church before 4:30. The Trunk or Treat will follow in the church parking lot 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to come enjoy food and fun.
Taneyville
Taneyville will be hosting a night of family fun at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The town encourages all residents to come out and set up by decorating their trunks, cars, and tractors for its Trunk or Treat event. There will be Halloween bags for the kids and hot chocolate. For entertainment the town will be playing ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown’ on a big screen and have a fall photo spot.
For more information call city hall at 417-546-5594.
A trunk or treat event organized by the Central Taney County Volunteer Firefighter Association will take place in Taneyville on Monday, Oct. 31.
The New Vision Trunk or Treat Taneyville, located at 179 Church Camp Rd. in Taneyville will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 on Halloween evening. It will feature Trunk or Treating, hay rides, and costume contests.
There will also be food provided for donations including chili, vegetable soup, and hot dogs.
Forsyth
L.O.D.G.E. Church/ Ministry is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Taney Center, located at 20130 US Highway 160 between Forsyth and Taneyville.
There will be lots of candy, cookies, hot cocoa and cider to snack on. It’ll be a fun and safe evening for families.
For more information visit the ‘L O D G E Church / Ministries’s Event’ on Facebook.
The Forsyth Non-Profits will be hosting a Trunk or Treat at the Lakeside Center, located at 115 Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be candy, music, games and more. This is a free event for area residents to enjoy.
For more information visit ‘Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce’ Facebook page.
Blue Eye
A church in Blue Eye will host a Halloween event for kids.
The Open Doors United Methodist Church of Blue Eye, located at 6238 E State Highway 86 in Blue Eye, will have candy to give out during their Trunk Or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
For more information visit ‘Open Doors United Methodist Church of Blue Eye’ Facebook page.
Merriam Woods
The city of Merriam Woods will host a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 6 p.m.
The event will not only have candy but games for the kids and other food items available.
For more information call Merriam Woods City Hall at 417-561-4341
Branson West
A local church is inviting the community to a “Trunk or Treat” event on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Praise and Worship Church in Branson West will hold the event from 5 to 7 p.m. on the church grounds, located at 9138 E. St. Highway 76 in Branson West.
Children can wear their costumes while they gather sweet treats from car trunks which will be decorated in a variety of Halloween themes. The church wants to provide a safe trick or treat location.
“We are the ‘new neighbors’ and want to encourage the area children and families to a safe trick or treat event and see the new worship center,” Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Other events will include an antique tractor pulled hayride along with hot dogs and other goodies.
The church is hosting the event at its brand new facility on Highway 76 between Silver Dollar City and Stonebridge Village. The church will host tours of the new building during the event.
More information is available at branson.church.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.