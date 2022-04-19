The Reeds Spring School Foundation honored Ray Blevins with the Wolf in the Darkness Award.
After a lifetime of quiet and unassuming service to his community, Blevins was honored with the award in recognition of the difference he makes in the community, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
“This is not an award earned because of one year of service or one major event,” Foundation Chairperson Terri Tucker-Wiest said in the release. “It is honoring a lifetime of quiet leadership.”
According to the release, Blevins ran a masonry business in the area for many years and did a lot of work for Johnny Morris. He played a key role in the development of Big Cedar Lodge and Dogwood Canyon. He also trained many other masons who have gone on to start their own businesses in the area.
When Blevins received his award at the Reeds Spring School District’s Excellence Awards Banquet, Johnny Morris sent a video message congratulating Blevins and thanking him for all of his help over the years.
The Reeds Spring School Foundations is always looking for nominations for future award recipients.
To nominate someone visit rebrand.ly/WolfInTheDarkness.
