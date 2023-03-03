Lawmakers recently introduced a Resolution in Congress to spur official action on behalf of Vietnam Veterans, to receive a formal apology for the way they were treated during and after the Vietnam War.
College of the Ozarks Chancellor Jerry C. Davis called for the resolution, to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans in his book, Vietnam 101.
“The book represents his passion and lifelong devotion to righting a wrong; the unforgiveable moment in history when hate and disrespect was extended to a group of soldiers who deserved our love and gratitude,” said C of O Public Relations Director Valorie Coleman.
Congressman Dan Crenshaw of the Texas Second Congressional District, and Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska introduced the joint resolution which would commend those who served in the conflict for their unwavering and courageous sacrifice to our nation.
Chancellor Davis said Vietnam is America’s unfinished business.
“We owe Vietnam Veterans a formal apology. This is not about political parties — Democrats or Republicans — it’s about right or wrong,” Davis said. “Those of us (99 percent of the population) who have our freedom preserved by the one percent in uniform need to acknowledge how Vietnam Veterans and their families were treated before it’s too late. This still matters and must be addressed.”
C of O President Brad Johnson said he is pleased to see the resolution moving forward, and would like to encourage everyone to thank veterans for their service.
“We aim to educate students and honor our Veterans every day at Hard Work U,” Johnson said. “During my first year at this institution, I have witnessed among our students a profound honor for Veterans and an inspiring love of country. Their passion is encouraging.”
College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis wrote and published the book “Vietnam 101: A Class Like No Other,” in which he urges Congress to put forth the resolution. The book represents his mission; to uncover the complexities, the mistakes, and the hurtful wrongs that were inflicted during the Vietnam War.
In the forward for Davis’ book, Col. Oliver North commented regarding the response of the American people to those who served in Vietnam.
“Unlike the nearly 17 million men and women who donned uniforms during World War II, there were no victory parades for my own U.S. Army brother’s heroic service in Vietnam,” North said. “Not one of the approximately 2.7 million American men and women with whom we served during the Vietnam War received so much as a ‘Thanks for fighting for us’ note. The Vietnam War is the first armed conflict in the history of our nation in which our countrymen failed to welcome home its combat Veterans as heroes.”
The book also chronicles Davis’ longtime commitment to such tasks by highlighting the Patriotic Education Travel Program at College of the Ozarks, a program he established to send Veterans, along with students, to the battlefields where they served.
For further information regarding College of the Ozarks and Chancellor Davis’ mission to acknowledge Vietnam veterans, visit www.cofo.edu.
