On Thursday, Dec, 17 the Branson community came together to bare witness as its fire and police departments competed against one another in a game of turkey bowling.
The turkey bowling event was held at The Holiday’s on Ice skating rink as a fundraiser for the Branson Salvation Army. The game brought Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews and Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin to the ice to compete in five rounds of turkey bowling.
For the game, each of the chiefs were given frozen turkeys to roll, or rather slide, down the ice into bowling pins on the ice rink. After five rounds, Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin was victorious and was presented the golden bowling pin trophy as the winner of this inaugural sporting event.
The fun-filled evening event was held as a benefit for The Salvation Army. Community members were encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or monetary donations to fill the red kettle.
For that generosity, The Holidays on Ice gave donors free skate rentals in addition to the local 10% discount for unlimited ice skating that evening. In addition, The Track Family Fun Parks also gave donors the chance to ride the Branson Ferris Wheel for a special rate of $6.29 that evening.
The Holidays on Ice skating rink is located at 3325 W. 76 Country Boulevard, next to the Branson Ferris Wheel. For additional information visit bransontracks.com or call 417-334-1612.
