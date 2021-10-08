This year Reeds Spring School District has changed the way they nominate for Teacher of the Month and Employee of the Month awards.
The district revamped its Teacher of the Month and Employee of the Month awards this year. Nominations are now being accepted from students, staff, parents, and community members, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The name of the awards have also changed to the Excellence Awards.
For the month of September the district gave its inaugural Excellence Awards to a special education teacher and an administrative assistant.
Mrs. Tennile Lee, a special education teacher at Reeds Spring Primary School and Mrs. Teresa Dahms, an administrative assistant at the Primary School, were given the September Excellence Awards.
“The children that (Mrs. Lee) works with are unlike any other. Many needs, therapies, and concerns that are just endless,” kindergarten teacher Callie Lewallen said in the release. “I feel that this position is made for her and she gives her all to her students.”
“I have never seen Teresa (Dahms) without a smile on her face. She is fast at responding to emails or answering questions in person,” parent Terra Crossland said in the release. “She makes me feel comfortable and I can feel her love for the students and the families.”
All the monthly Excellence Award winners will be recognized again at a district gala celebration in April.
