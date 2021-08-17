Support grows for College of the Ozarks in regards to their lawsuit against the Biden administration.
According to a press release from College of the Ozarks, 14 states, four organizations, and three universities filed briefs in support of College of the Ozarks in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
The Attorney Generals of Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia submitted a brief supporting College of the Ozarks and asking for a reversal of the lower court’s decision in the last two weeks, according to the release.
“(We) urge the Court to apply traditional standing requirements and reverse the district court’s error-laden decision, which applies a selectively narrow view of religious organizations’ standing to challenge federal rules that directly interfere with the free exercise of their faith,” states the brief filed.
According to the release, the college had other institutions and organizations filing briefs in support of their lawsuit. Peer Missouri Institutions, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University, Southwest Baptist University, The Christian Life Commission of the Missouri Baptist Convention, The Institute for Faith and Family, America First Legal, and Mountain State Legal Foundation all filed briefs.
The lawsuit which was filed initially in April challenges a directive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and executive order that requires the directive to be implemented. The order, issued to all federal agencies, requires them to modify their policies on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
The lawsuit explains that the HUD directive contradicts the historical judicial interpretation of the Fair Housing Act, which confirms that “sex” means biological sex. The suit also argues that the directive exceeds the administration’s authority and violates the constitutionally protected freedom of College of the Ozarks and similar religious institutions to operate consistently with their religious beliefs, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“Young women should not be forced to share private spaces—including showers and dorm rooms—with men, and a religious institution should not be forced to betray its religious beliefs,” said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis. “The constitution protects our freedom by separating power and limiting government. When the government overreaches, College of the Ozarks will defend freedom, especially religious freedom. We are pleased to see so many other states and organizations join us in this battle.”
To read the original story see ‘College of the Ozarks files federal suit against the Biden Administration’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
