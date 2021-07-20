First responders across the region are being saluted on Friday, July 30, at a special luncheon hosted by Cox Medical Center Branson staff.
According to a press release, Cox is inviting first responders to a free barbecue lunch during CoxHealth’s 6th Annual Salute to First Responders. The lunch is to thank the responders and show them how much Cox staff appreciate their efforts on behalf of the community.
The event will take place on Friday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the patio area outside the cafeteria at Cox Medical Center Branson, located at 525 Branson Landing Blvd.
According to the release, the salute is held in honor of local first responders and in thanks for the work they do to keep the region safe.
The event is open to all first responders, and no RSVP is required.
“I don’t want, even for a mere second, for those who chose to serve our community as a first responder to doubt how much we appreciate them and their families,” Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It is so important that they see the gratitude in our eyes. This event is the least we can do to thank them for their service.”
This year’s salute will look somewhat different than past celebrations. Due to COVID-19, the traditional dine-in lunch will be replaced with to-go lunches, according to the release.
Each first responder will receive a boxed lunch that includes a hamburger and chicken sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, cookie, and a drink.
Other area CoxHealth hospitals and facilities will be holding lunches on their campuses. Each of the events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m:
- Cox Branson, Friday, July 30
- Cox Barton County, Friday, Aug. 13
- Cox North Hospital Springfield, Friday, Aug. 27
- Cox Monett, Friday, Sept. 3
