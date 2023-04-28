Each year, the Reeds Spring School Foundation presents the Wolf in the Darkness Award to one community member, who serves others and makes the community better without seeking attention.
The 2023 Wolf in the Darkness recipient is Shirley West Mease. Mease received recognition for her devotion to feeding the community, both literally and spiritually, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
“Every year, she hosts a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who would like a meal. More than 600 people usually receive food,” the release stated. “She’s also a very active member of her church and works as a cook at Reeds Spring Middle School.”
School Foundation member Becky Sellers said Mease is an example of a servant’s heart through her actions.
“Shirley West Mease puts on a feast of love and kindness with some food on the side,” Sellers said. “She has created a forest of kindness, and the Reeds Spring School Foundation thanks her for being so generous with her love.”
Mease told Branson Tri-Lakes News she is grateful for the award.
“I give all the Glory to Jesus, he has blessed me with an amazing family, and a wonderful community to live in,” Mease said. “I am eternally grateful and thankful.”
For more information on the Wolf in the Darkness award visit www.rs-wolves.com.
