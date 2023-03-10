Two area authors have teamed up to write a book about the Joplin Spooklight, a phenomena which has been a subject of regional folklore for generations.
Joshua Heston and Lisa Martin, the duo which makes up Dark Ozarks, said they plan to release Dark Ozarks: The Spooklight at the end of March. The book will be the first in a series of Dark Ozarks books. Martin said the book would cover the legend of the spectacle which has been witnessed for years in the Joplin area.
“It’s much more than just a story. It’s a communal experience,” Martin said. “We go into all the different investigations that have happened trying to ascertain what it is, looking at it from a folkloric perspective, personal accounts and the continuing legacy. I’ve experienced it a number of times, but I guess it’s a little different than a lot of urban legends because this is something that people for, 50 miles at least, would routinely drive out, take their kids, or go on a date as teenagers or just explore and go out looking for it. On any given night, you could have dozens of cars out there looking for it, so it was very much a shared experience.”
Heston said he hasn’t seen the spooklight yet.
“It currently does not like me. I’ve not seen it,” Heston said, with a laugh. “We’ve been a couple of times. The one time that everybody except me saw it, I was driving. Safety first. I think one of the things that is really interesting to me is the intersection point between phenomena and folklore that then takes on a life of its own from the community. But then also you have, because of some changes in the road, bed, the roadway, etc., you cannot park on Spooklight Road. They’ve removed the shoulders, and as a result there’s an increasing number of people who relegate the spooklight even in the Joplin area, to urban legend.”
When asked about the writing process for two authors working on one book, both Heston and Martin said their success has been due to a good working relationship on their Dark Ozarks podcast. Martin said the two have become comfortable in the process.
“We have a podcast. We’re really accustomed to sharing information back and forth and then playing with it. And I think we’re both very comfortable in the creative process, and in the editing process. I think because of that consistent back and forth, we just throw things at each other, just seeing suggestions or whatever back and forth. Our writing styles are very similar.”
Heston said their day jobs also help in the matter.
“I think it also helps, of course, that I’m coming at it as a journalist and Lisa’s day job is as a full time attorney. And that really helps to inform the process because in our in our regular lives, we have to be on top of our game.”
Martin added, “We’ve (both) written other books and ego’s not a part of it. It’s really just the issue of creating the work right, and that’s been consistent from the beginning. I don’t think we’ve ever actually argued over it. The fact that we take the material really seriously and we don’t take our egos seriously. We strive to do the best that we can, we put it out there and most importantly, we have fun in the process. While again, honoring material.”
Heston said the project and its research are something the two authors take seriously.
“Our approach in terms of the folkloric and the paranormal aspects of all of this, is something that we’re genuinely invested in that we genuinely take very seriously,” Heston said. “At the same time, we understand that not everybody necessarily believes that, or if they do believe that, they can have highly competing viewpoints on the subject. The one commonality that I always come back to, is that our shared folklore and shared paranormal experiences are a really powerful way, a really interesting way of digging into the stories and contextualizing the stories in a way that an academic textbook cannot.”
February marked the third anniversary of Heston and Martin’s working together as Dark Ozarks. For more information including links to the Dark Ozarks podcast and social media sites, visit www.darkozarks.com.
