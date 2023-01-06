The residents of Forsyth will be asked to approve the continuation of the current fire protection tax on the April ballot.
Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the Forsyth Fire Tax will be on the ballot in April for renewal before its sunset clause is enacted. The issue on the ballot will only be asking residents to continue the current tax, no new tax will be added.
“The Forsyth Fire Department fire protection tax is a renewal of the current tax that has a sunset clause at 10 years if not renewed by the city of Forsyth community,” Bower said. “The tax is broken down into operations and capital project purchases and is 1/4 of 1% - (0.25%).”
The funds from the tax have been used over the last 10 years to fund important equipment for the Forsyth Fire Department.
“Since the passing of the Fire Protection Tax, the revenue has allowed us to work on updating vital life safety equipment (including) Personal Protective Equipment, Structural Turnout Gear,” Bower said. “Turnout Gear has a 10 year life span and is required to be replaced. It costs around $4800 to equip just one firefighter with safety equipment.”
In addition the tax has allowed the department to replace equipment to help suppress fires and help firefighters breath while fighting fires.
“We have been able to replace 100% of our in-service fire hose to supply water and for fire suppression,” Bower said. “We were also able to replace our aging and unserviceable/unsafe breathing air compressor. The air compressor supplies filtered grade air to fill our Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus tanks at a price around $35,500.”
Funds from the tax enabled the department to purchase needed frontline vehicles, which were purchased but in good working condition.
“We have been able to purchase serviceable but used apparatus for front line response including a 1994 Ladder Truck , 2015 Ford Explorer Command/Chiefs Vehicle,” Bower said. “Most recently we purchased a 1994 Tender-Engine that can carry 1600 gallons of additional water supply to the fire. This is a capability that we did not have in the past. The total cost of the apparatus was around $233,057.”
Bower explained with the equipment purchased through the tax over the last decade, they have been able to get a better ISO, Insurance Service Office, score which could help residents lower their cost of home insurance.
“The Fire Tax has enabled us to reduce our ISO score from a 7 to a current score 4,” Bower said. “This score is provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the insurance services office. This score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires.”
According to Bankrate Homeowners Insurance website, homeowners insurance companies sometimes consider the fire preparedness of a community when calculating insurance premiums. The ISO rating can be looked at by some insurance to measure the fire readiness of a community, which some insurers look to ISO ratings. This can have a significant impact on some home and commercial property insurance policies.
Bower said the department has also been actively searching and applying for grants to help fund specific needs of the department without only relying on taxpayers to help make the tax dollar stretch.
“We continue to utilize grant opportunities to stretch the funding and be responsible for the funding that we receive from our community,” Bower said.
The renewal of the tax is important to helping the Forsyth Fire Department to continue to serve the community in the best possible way, Bower said.
“The renewal of the fire tax is critical for us to continue providing the funding to the Forsyth Fire Department for safety equipment for fire personnel and to continue providing the best response possible in a growing community,” Bower said. “We have responded to a total of 3,538 incident responses with an annual increase of 13% each year in the last 10 years. Our strategic plan would be to continue to provide replacement equipment, as needed, for safety; but also to provide additional personnel to provide a quicker and safer response for our growing community.”
Bower said volunteerism is down across the country and the tax is critical to serve the people of Forsyth; the department can provide enough personnel for each incident and continue all the services they currently offer.
“Forsyth Fire Department provides services not only for fire response, but motor vehicle collisions responses and as first responder,” Bower said. “Additionally, we provide fire prevention and inspection programs, emergency management responsibility and engage in community outreach services for parades, community events and community medical training like C.P.R. Without the Forsyth Fire Department Fire Protection Tax funding it would limit the service’s we can provide, and the fire department would be solely funded through the city’s general revenue tax that is discretionary and utilized to fund all other city departments.”
Bower said he hopes the residents of Forsyth come out, vote yes on the renewal and continue their support of the fire department.
“We are thankful for the support our community has shown and ask for their continued support,” Bower said.
For more information on the tax issue call Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
