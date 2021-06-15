Gaelic athletic clubs from across the Midwest converged on Branson, giving spectators a chance to watch two different Gaelic sports being played.
On Saturday, June 12, five Gaelic athletic clubs attended an exhibition tournament of hurling and Gaelic football in Branson on one of the Branson RecPlex fields.
The Tulsa Gaelic Athletic Club, Memphis Gaelic Athletic Association and the Kansas City Gaelic Athletic Club hosted the exhibition games. The Little Rock Gaelic Athletic Club and the St. Louis Gaelic Athletics Club joined the hosts for the games, according to Jim Herron, founder of the Tulsa Gaelic Athletic Club.
“There are a number of organizations locally, and when I say locally, I mean within a five- to six-hour drive of Branson,” Herron said. “We are trying to get back into the swing of the sports, both hurling and Gaelic football. Branson ended up being that perfect center point by which we can get teams from Memphis, Kansas City, Little Rock, St. Louis and Tulsa to meet to hopefully get some quality sport in.”
Hurling is an outdoor team game that originated in ancient Gaelic and Irish origin and has been played for 3,000 years. The objective of the game is for players to use a wooden stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar between the opponent’s goalposts either over the crossbar for one point, or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper for three points.
“I have always viewed (hurling) as a blend between lacrosse, field hockey and rugby. In the movie ‘Blitz’ actor Jason Statham has an opening scene where he says, ‘This, lads, is a hurley, used in the Irish game of hurling, a cross between hockey and murder.’ There are two ways to describe it apparently,” Herron said. “That is kind of a way to describe the sport.”
Herron said hurling is labeled the fastest game on grass because essentially what you are doing is taking a ball which is a little smaller and lighter than a baseball and hitting it down a field roughly 140 yard by 90 yards.
Hurling teams consist of 13 amatuer players. A hurling match is watched over by eight officials: the referee, two linesmen, sideline official/standby linesman and four umpires, two at each end.
“One of the beautiful things that I truly appreciate about the sport of hurling is it has never been a professional sport. It is a sport played by amateurs, who truly love it,” Herron said. “(They) have a true and intense passion for not just the sport but for … their Irish heritage.
“You see all these different people, people that have full-time jobs, and the last thing you would expect is that they (play hurling). While you are going down the field running against somebody, you can be running against anyone from any walk of life. You can be running against a military officer, a fair amount of the guys from Little Rock are part of the National Guard.”
Herron said spectators of hurling will notice the quick pace of the game.
“You are watching this rapid development of skill, a quick scoring system, and if you are not truly paying attention you will miss five or six points in a heartbeat,” Herron said.
Herron said players use the most rudimentary gear but are required to wear helmets.
“It is the same equipment that you would see a soccer player use with the exception of the hurley,” Herron said. “There is a lot of physicality, a lot of passion, and a lot of tenacity. There is a lot of skill because they have been playing this sport for so long that they have developed those skills. You don’t step onto the field without knowing there is a chance that you will leave with some bumps and bruises. ”
Herron said a lot of players in the five clubs are still knocking off dust after the pandemic.
“My hope and my focus is this is the first opportunity for us to really get after a game within close proximity. I am really viewing this as a way for us to get back after last year,” Herron said. “By playing the sport and then for us to take that three-hour drive home to focus on ways to strengthen our skills (and) to know what it is we need to be working on for the next match.”
Matches have been set for this season in all five of the cities that had clubs represented at the exhibition tournament.
“We are looking to be able to do matches in Memphis, Little Rock, St. Louis and Kansas City. In Tulsa we are going to have a match at the end of September,” Herron said. “I view this event as a springboard to start our season. A lot of guys may be looking to get the win (but) my focus is to make sure we get the fundamentals right. That way we can use that as building blocks to really get the season going. Our club is only two years old and we had a lot of momentum going into February 2020, and then everything got stopped. Now we are restarting and reigniting that again.”
Gaelic football was also played by the teams that were in Branson for the exhibition.
“Gaelic football has a similar concept (as hurling) as far as the scoring system. The fact that you can have these solo runs like hurling,” Herron said. “The passing is a little bit different. You are using something similar to a volleyball, bumping it with your fist, kicking it or some variant of those things to help get it down the field as opposed to taking a ball and striking it with a flattened out bat.”
Gaelic football has links to older varieties of football played in Ireland. A rough-and-tumble form of Gaelic football was common throughout the Middle Ages which abounded throughout Europe and eventually became the forebears of both soccer and rugby.
Herron said the goal is to grow the clubs around the Midwest and to get people involved in these obscure sports.
“The biggest thing is if you have any interest, if you have any Irish heritage, or even if you just want to see the random crazy sport that you have no concept of, feel free to reach out to any of the clubs.” Herron said. “There is no fee to join one of these clubs. We understand that it is an obscure, strange sport. Each club provides equipment when people are first trying it out to see what they think of it. We love to grow the sport. That is our intention. Our intention is to grow the sport in this area.
“I came from playing it in Hoboken, New Jersey, and New York City. There are seven clubs in New York City where you can play every week. We are trying to build that in this region. Branson ended up being a great middle location for us and we are excited to put this on. We hope to build a team out in Branson, Joplin or Springfield and other Missouri cities as well.”
For more information on the Tulsa Gaelic Athletic Club visit their Facebook page ‘TulsaGAC.’
