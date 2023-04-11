Spring has sprung in Forsyth as the Annual Spring Fling is set.
The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Annual Spring Fling on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Main Street in Forsyth Missouri. This is an event that is free to the public. There will be vendors and a car show, food, games, live music and workshops.
Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce President Rose Backlin told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event is going to be bigger than last year’s Spring Fling and she is looking forward to the community coming together for some fun.
“Last year estimated about 2,000 people attended, between 2,000 to 3,000. This year we expect, I’m thinking, an easy 4,000,” Backlin said. “We take up the whole of Main Street. The event goes from the corner where Save-A-Lot is up to the four way. We don’t block the four way, but then then we go from the four way down as far as we need to for the car show, which was huge last year.”
Backlin said the chamber has been working with officials from the city of Forsyth to ensure safety and a good event.
“I’ve already met with the new Chief Pat Gray, and I met with Nathan, the Fire Chief, to make sure that safety is 100% during the event,” Backlin said. “We will also have a first aid kit in case there is a need.”
The Spring Fling will offer lots of opportunities for family fun while helping out charities, according to Backlin.
“We will have a cornhole tournament this year being sponsored by the Shriners, with half the money will go to the Shriners Children’s Hospital,” Backlin said. “Half of the money raised for the car show will go to Relay for Life.”
Not only will the Spring Fling have the car show and cornhole tournament but there will be live music, food trucks, vendors, and some special vendors.
“We will have the young entrepreneurs vendor booths,” Backlin said. “The young entrepreneurs booths, at the cost of only $5, are a special thing we are doing for anyone under 18 years old who wants to sell their homemade goods. Last year we had kids who sold things from cat toys to baked goods to lemonade. As long as what they are selling is homemade, they can be a part of our young entrepreneurial booths.”
Backlin said the Spring Fling harkens back to a time of community togetherness.
“The Spring Fling, which takes place on Main Street, brings together our community,” Backlin said. “It shows off our town and allows people to come together. It brings in a nostalgic feel for the street festivals that used to be held in local small towns across America. The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to continue the tradition of a community street fair event. We hope people from Forsyth and all around will come out to see us and support us on April 29, at the Spring Fling.”
For more information on how to become a vendor, enter the car show or information on the event visit forsythmissouri.org.
