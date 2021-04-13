Branson West Marine and Powersports will be celebrating the grand opening of their 24-hour outdoor showroom this weekend.
The grand opening will be held at their new location at the intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13 on Saturday, April 17, according to a press release.
“Because of the demand for outdoor activities, this new location will serve the community better and help turn your dreams into memories,” said Sales Manager Terry Perciful in the release.
According to the release, the grand opening will begin at 11 a.m. and include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce. The community is invited to the celebration which will have live music, special guests, fishing pros, electronics vendors, boat manufacturers, giveaways, free food and drinks.
Owner Scott and Shelley Ririe and their partner, Jim Thompson, broke ground on the new location back in March 2020 because they wanted a location with more visibility, easier access, and room for more inventory, according to the release.
“This project meets and exceeds all of our expectations,” said Shelley in the release.
According to the release, the new 26,000 square-foot building with elevated overhangs that allows for the 24-hour outdoor showroom. The building sits on three acres of land with plans for improvement and expansion. In addition to being a full-service boat dealer, they have also expanded their retail section that includes apparel, boat accessories and water toys.
Branson West Marine and Powersports is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. till 5:30 p.m and Saturday from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m., states from the release.
For more information call 417-272-1000.
