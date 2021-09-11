The terrorist attacks of September 11, was hard for most adults to comprehend, let alone a child.
Branson Tri-Lakes News spoke to those who were school age in 2001 to get the stories of what they remember happening and how they think it has changed the country and the world.
What do you remember about the day of the attacks and how do you feel the world has changed since 9/11?
Eric Denney, currently of Springfield: “I only barely remember 9/11, I was in 4th grade at the time. I remember being let out from school and going home to watch TV, but my mom had it on the news. I was a dumb kid at the time and I remember thinking that it was weird, usually after I get out of school, I watch the Simpsons, not the news. Oh well, I’ll just play with Legos. It was later when everything was explained to me, but I don’t remember if the gravity of the situation was apparent to me. I remember a glut of anti-Middle eastern sentiment in the following years, particularly from online flash game websites. I remember watching plenty of stand up comedians complain about the inconveniences of post 9/11 travel, and everybody joked about the TSA. How I feel that the world has changed is a difficult question for me to answer, since it’s been a thing for most of my conscious life. It’s what I grew up with, so before 9/11, I did not know how the world worked. Truthfully, I still didn’t know how the world worked for a long time after the (attack). Being young and poor makes a very small world view that very slowly expands.”
Nicole Meese, currently of Springfield: “I was only 4 when the 9/11 attack happened so I don’t remember it very vividly. I just remembered my parents turning on the news and talking about how serious it was. I definitely felt scared for a while after that thinking that was going to happen to our house. At that time I thought the twin towers were someone’s home. Since the attacks I feel the world has been more on edge worrying about when the next attack will happen, but I also feel there have been numerous safety measures put in place to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.”
Haley Bertrand, currently of Branson: “I was 17 and walking into school. My best friend told me about the first tower. We were rushed to our home rooms and locked in - something that had never happened before. Those with cell phones were calling their parents and offering their phones to those who did not have them to do the same. They wheeled in the TV just in time for us to watch the 2nd tower get hit. My classmates screamed and then it was utterly silent. I felt like a weight was settling on me. We had no classes that day. Parents came and picked up some students.Traffic was insane on the way home. I was at a friend’s house after school. Her mother had brought home a special edition of the paper with a single word as a headline “War!” I was scared. Scared my male friends and relatives would be sent to war. Scared that my medium sized town in Central IL would be next. Scared of the unknown. Scared of the violent words and harsh insults that were thrown around that day. Scared because no one seemed to care how we as teenagers felt and how they expected us to just go back to normal the next day. No one was screaming “think of the Children” they were too busy screaming for the blood of any Muslim or person of middle eastern decent.
“The world stopped being an innocent, safe place for me that day. I knew racism existed, but had never seen it in practice before. I watched people - good, upstanding, proud to be Christian and American people - approach those of Middle Eastern Descent and other races that could pass for that ethnicity and throw things at them. Learned ethnic slurs I never needed to know. Learned just how uninformed the world is and how it is unable to differentiate between the enemy and the American. Learned how little I knew of the actual world that wasn’t Central IL and the Midwest. I wasn’t ready to be confronted with that yet. I’m not sure if it was the world that has changed, or my understanding and assumptions about it.”
Tabitha Dippel Brown, currently of Bonne Terre: “I was 11 years old and in school at the time of the attacks. I headed to my personal finance class where we watched Channel One, a kid friendly newscast, every classroom had a TV installed for that use. Except that day when I (came) in, the tv was already on. I remember watching the first tower; the second tower hadn’t yet been struck. I remember my first question being “where is that and is there anything nearby me that could be struck too?” I feel that since the attacks there has been an increase in distrust for political figures across the board. I also feel that the patriotic feelings and camaraderie gained after the attacks has all but disappeared.”
Maxinne Palicio, currently of New Mexico: “I was 7 when the attacks happened. I remember being at school and some of the parents started picking up my classmates. No one would really say what was going on but you could just feel the tension in the room. I knew something was wrong but at that moment no one would tell us exactly what. When I got home from school my mom explained to me what had happened. I remember her being worried, but trying to keep us from being scared. I feel like the attacks in a way forced us to be more cautious and harsh on the world around us. We are more aware that not everyone around has good intentions.”
Ashley Schultz, currently of Branson: “I was 8 years old, in 3rd grade at Blue Eye Elementary when the attacks happened. I can’t remember much from being so young. I do remember that we were sitting in our classroom, just starting our work for the day. My teacher got a phone call. She looked panicked and immediately turned the TV on. We watched the second plane hit. It was completely silent in my class, and the entire school. We just watched with fear and amazement. We were so young that most of us didn’t understand. We were all so scared and the teachers and staff were all very visibly upset. School let out early that day. No one talked on the bus ride home. You could feel the loss in the world. I believe that young children pick up on others’ emotions very easily. It was very grim and heavy. The world did change, even as a child. People no longer felt safe. It was bigger than us. It was our country. Patriotism was stronger than ever. Fear was rampant. Fear for our soldiers, the war that would come, and each other. People realized what an impact others could make, and became fearful of others. Racism became strong. I heard so many people discriminating against that entire group of people, even if they were not tied to the group that caused it. Everyone walked on eggshells for so long. I think it made us closer as a country. But also separated us in many ways. I still couldn’t tell you exactly what happened, but I know for a fact that we all take our lives and every day much more seriously, even 20 years later. I hope that none of my children have to live in a world with as much hate that there was on 9/11.”
Tim Church, Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor: “I don’t remember as much of that day as I wish I did. Mostly just a handful of small memories. I was 10 years old, a student at Alton Elementary School and in 5th Grade on Sept. 11, 2001. I remember our teacher Mrs. Cunningham going outside and into the hallway to speak with some of the other teachers. Moments later she returned to the classroom and hooked up the TV on a cart we had in the corner. I remember my classmates laughing and getting excited when she plugged in the TV, because traditionally that meant she was going to let us watch a movie, which also meant no class work. Just before she turned the TV on, she told us that the Twin Towers in New York had been hit by planes. I remember the classroom falling silent. I remember feeling confused. Before that day I don’t believe I knew what the Twin Towers were, nor had I ever heard about them. I’m certain most of my classmates were also thinking the same thing. When we started watching, I believe it was just moments after the second plane hit. I remember watching the coverage on TV and seeing the black smoke coming from two buildings. I remember them showing the same video clips over and over again. I really don’t recall what happened after that. I suppose it’s because it’s been 20 years now. I really have no memory of the rest of that day and what took place. I wish I did. I know since that day nothing has been the same. I truly believe it was the first time in my life I was introduced to true evil. Terrorism was a word I was still vaguely unfamilar with at the time, but it’s a word I’ve never forgotten. While the details from my point of view are not as clear as they were 20 years ago, what took place that day is something I will always remember. I will never forget.”
