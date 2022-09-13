An alert Branson police officer on patrol noticed a fire around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, leading to an over two hour call for Branson Fire-Rescue.
The fire took place in a condominium complex at The Greens at Thousand Hills, located at 2700 Green Mountain Drive in Branson and was discovered by Branson Police Sgt. Caleb Teig.
Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 said Engine 1, Truck 2, Truck 20, Chief 3, and Chief 4 responded to the blaze at the three-story structure. Crews ran hoses and extinguished the fire while other crews conducted door-to-door searches and rescued the lone occupant of the structure.
“A portion of the stairwell collapsed due to fire impingement on the structural members shortly before companies arrived on scene,” BPF Local 152 said in a statement.
Branson Fire Rescue said most of the fire was contained to the front exterior of the structure, but the flames also got into the insulation finishing system.
Investigators have not completely determined the cause for the blaze, but they cannot rule out a cutting torch used earlier in the day to cut out a stair riser as a possible source.
A firefighter was taken for treatment by TCAD for possible heat exhaustion.
