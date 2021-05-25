Plans to open the Caravelle Theatre in Branson for the 2021 show season have been set back due to damage to the theatre caused by vandals.
On Saturday, May 22, the Caravelle Theatre took to Facebook to share a photo of the current state of their theatre lobby with their social media community. The photo features overturned furniture, damaged ceiling tiles and a trash littered floor among other things.
“Our plan for opening June 7 has been set back when vandals broke into the theatre and completely trashed the box office, lobby area and front office,” said the Caravelle Theatre’s post on Facebook. “Stay tuned for information on a new opening date.”
In a press release, the Branson Police Department said they are investigating the vandalism that occurred at the Caravelle Theatre.
“While the business was extensively vandalized, preliminary reports indicate the property was moved outside, but not actually stolen,” said the release. “There were several valuable items left untouched and the damage was limited to the lobby, concession area and a small room connected to the lobby area.”
Due to COVID-19, the Caravelle Theatre has been closed for a considerable amount of time, the release stated.
The Caravelle Theatre is home to the Liverpool Legends show, which is an award-winning Beatles tribute show. The production features four lads who were hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of The Beatles.
The theatre was used briefly by Comedian Yakov Smirnoff in the spring and early summer of 2020 before he returned to his own theatre in the fall.
“It is unsure when management was last inside the business before the burglary report,” said the release. “The Branson Police Department has conducted an extensive crime scene investigation, including fingerprints and other evidence collected. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and made no arrests.”
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s tip line at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online crime tip submission at bransonmo.gov.
Additional information regarding the investigation, as well as the new opening date for the theater, will be shared to bransontrilakesnews.com as soon as it becomes available.
