The Branson Veterans Memorial Garden is in need of volunteers to help maintain the living legacy started by the late Ben Kinel, a United States Marine Veteran.
Kinel, who passed away on July 6, 2021, began the garden in 2004. Since his passing the reins for maintaining and keeping the garden going and growing was turned over to Jana Evans.
The garden has added some new features and expanded to give the community and visitors alike a unique experience. There is a new shade garden, showcasing many varieties of plants and the new walking trail, The Veterans Freedom Trail. The trail was dedicated to Kinel and Jack Herschend, who helped Kinel start the garden, by gifting the land.
“We surprised Jack Herschend and Ben’s widow, Jerri Kinel, with the sign on the new fence. We have tried to build on what Ben started,” Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have added so many new flowers and have built a new fence, the Veterans Freedom Trail walking trail.
“The other changes to the garden includes the addition of some new features, including a new water fountain. It makes such a lovely sound to help bring a peaceful tranquility to the garden.”
Ted Eakins from KSE Funeral Home in Forsyth donated the fountain.
“After having the fountain cleaned and painted, it was installed with the help and advice of water features, Forrest Bolles, who also is active with the Boy Scouts of America in our area,” Evans said. “Forrest called on some of the boys from Troop 2001 to help with preparation and installation of the fountain.”
Evans said she is grateful for the help with the special projects they have had in the last year, but it is the day to day volunteers who keep the garden a place of reflection and beauty in the heart of the city.
“We have a great need for more volunteers, whether it be a little bit of their time once or twice a week or a couple of times a month. Whatever time they can give. We have a wonderful team of current volunteers who have become regular worker bees at the garden. We would not have a garden without them. This past year we have planted many new perennials, created the new pathways, built the fence, planted the shade/hostas garden, mulched, and are now in ‘maintenance mode’ for the summer and fall to keep the garden blooming,” Evans said. “The payback of volunteering isn’t just helping create and keep this beautiful garden up to honor the veterans but getting to meet visitors who come to the gardens. On a day to day basis, we have visitors from all over the country who are touched, the Branson community honors our veterans and celebrates our country. The Veterans Memorial Garden is proud to be the gateway to Branson, in celebrating our country and honoring our veterans.”
The garden is run by only volunteers and depends on donations. With the addition of the new water fountain, Evans said the garden will have a new expense.
“The water bill is going to be more with the fountain,” Evans said. “We will be needing some help with donations to cover that cost. Every dollar donated goes to the purchase of plants, plant food, water bill, and the maintenance of the garden. It’s a labor of love and volunteers and donations...all to honor those who have served to give us the freedoms we have today.”
Evans said the garden showcases not just the beauty of nature but stands as a reminder of the sacrifices veterans have given for our country and the freedoms enjoyed by Americans.
“The Ozarks have so many beautiful places to visit, including lakes and parks; along with many exciting and fun venues and theaters for families and visitors to attend. I’m proud the Veterans Memorial Garden is a part of this wonderful community,” Evans said. “We have so many visitors comment how much it means to see a city, such as ours, pay tribute to our country and honor our veterans. We’ve seen veterans visit the garden and shed tears there, knowing they are being thanked for their service. The garden provides the added bonus for our locals to enjoy the garden’s beauty on a day to day basis.
“We are a small corner of God’s living things, blooming and ever changing...along with American flags flying throughout the garden every day year round! I pray everyone takes a few moments to stop by and smell the roses, reflect, pray, and walk the Veterans Freedom Trail!”
Evans said all volunteers are welcomed, whether it be couples looking for an outdoor activity to do to give back to the community; businesses, who want to show their appreciation to those who have served; groups of friends looking for fun yet rewarding experiences; homeschooling groups, who want to volunteer while having teachable moments; local or out of town veterans and church groups; or individuals, who just want to help create something beautiful.
“We are run strictly by a team of volunteers and would love to have more of them,” Evans said. “If you enjoy being outdoors and you love to garden, please contact us.”
For more information contact Evans at www.VeteransMemorialGarden.com or by emailing BransonVeteransMemorialGarden@gmail.com.
