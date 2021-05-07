The city of Branson won an award from the Missouri Municipal League.
According to a press release from the city of Branson, the city of Branson local government was announced the winner of the 2021 MML Innovation Award for its Parks & Recreation Department’s ability to embrace change during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m incredibly proud of the way the entire Parks & Recreation Department came together during a difficult time to find creative ways to continue to serve our residents and community. This quality is indicative of all departments within city hall and the city of Branson’s municipal government. We are always looking for innovative ways to improve and to work together to put our residents and community first,” said Branson Parks & Recreation Director Cindy Shook.
According to the release, during the year of COVID, especially the initial phase, the Parks & Recreation Department came up with a new approach for fresh and impactful programs to serve a community during a pandemic.
According to a news release from the MML, the 2021 MML Innovation Awards honor outstanding projects happening in communities across Missouri that enhance the quality of life for Missouri cities.
“As the pandemic took hold of communities over the past year, Missouri city officials and employees worked swiftly to keep critical services in place while providing resources, guidance and information to assist citizens in countless ways. More than just surviving the challenges, they worked harder than ever to help their communities thrive,” stated the release.
The following is the ‘Embracing the Change’ award received by the city of Branson: “During the city-wide shut down for the pandemic, the community was not able to leave home and the Parks & Recreation Department found itself and its programs on the brink of becoming irrelevant. The project’s objective was to come up with a new approach for fresh, impactful programs to serve a community who largely were not able to leave home. Examples of this project include a senior meal delivery program, new virtual programs and online pool ticketing. Many of these new programs and ideas have led to permanent positive innovation, process streamlining, and an increase in the department’s digital platform.”
According to the release, the city of Branson went against seven other cities, of similar size, for this prestigious award.
Missouri’s Local Government Week (May 2-8, 2021) is the perfect time to celebrate this year’s award winners, as well as the dedication of all local leaders and municipal staff, according to the MML’s release.
Awards are based on city population size, and this year, MML received 29 nominations from municipalities statewide, demonstrating the creativity and ingenuity within local government. This also illustrates the valuable partnerships city officials are developing with other cities, nonprofit organizations, businesses and citizens, according to the release.
Learn more about Local Government Week at www.mocities.com/news/563488 and find more information regarding the MML Innovation Awards at mocities.com/InnovationAwards.
Visit bransonparksandrecreation.com.
