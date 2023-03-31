Gibson Technical Center’s Health Tech Program purchased a new bus with funding from a grant from the Skaggs Foundation.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District home to Gibson Technical Center, efforts to improve health and wellness can look vastly different throughout our community, including AEDs for volunteer firefighters or funding to help patients get to medical appointments.
“Today, it’s a school bus that will take certified nursing assistant students for on-the-job training,” states the release. “Skaggs Foundation recently awarded Reeds Spring School District and Gibson Technical Center a $111,000 grant to purchase a new bus for the center’s Health Tech Program.”
The Health Tech Program, one of several programs offered by Gibson Tech, provides area high school juniors and seniors with the training to become Certified Nursing Assistants.
“Our Health Tech Program prepares students to enter the healthcare field immediately after high school,” Gibson Technical Center Health Occupations Instructor Tammy Parrish said. “The program requires students to complete 75 hours of classroom training and 100 hours of on-the-job training.”
In February, the program’s small bus, which was used to transport the students from Gibson Technical Center in Reeds Spring to Branson for on-the-job training, broke down and was deemed irreparable. Since the bus was unable to be repaired the Reeds Spring School District began providing a full-sized school bus for the program to use.
“The full-sized bus brought challenges. It required a substitute bus driver to operate it and the bus was too large to maneuver the small parking lot where students receive their on-the-job training,” states the release. “That’s where the Skaggs Foundation was able to help. Through a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant, the foundation has funded the purchase of a new, 24-passenger bus for the program.”
Skaggs Legacy Endowment Grants Committee Chair Nita Jane Ayres said the technical center not only helps students but helps fill the need for much needed medical professionals.
“Gibson Tech gives local high school students an opportunity to learn valuable trades, giving these students an opportunity to be career-ready when they walk across the stage at their high school graduation,” Ayres said. “It is not only putting these students on a path for a bright future but the Health Tech Program at Gibson Tech is filling a need for medical professionals in our community.”
The Skaggs Legacy Endowment was established in 2013 and since has awarded more than $8.3 million to Stone and Taney county organizations who work to improve health and wellness for the area.
For more information visit www.skaggsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.