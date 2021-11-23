The Hollister FFA chapter members received recognition in agronomics.
The Hollister FFA Agronomy Team competed at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October.
The team earned a silver rating, placing in 11th place overall.
The Hollister team members did well in their individual competitions, as well.
Competing against 160 other participants, Senior Ian Frazier ranked in the top 20. He received a gold rating for his performance.
2021 Hollister High School graduates Kenneth Ball, Brayden Dennis and Keely Harvey all ranked in the top 40 and received silver ratings.
Additionally, Danny Parkinson made chapter history by being the first Hollister FFA student to receive the American FFA Degree.
According to the FFA website, the American FFA Degree is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.
To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree from the National FFA Organization, members must be an active “Student”member, have graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the National Convention at which the degree is granted, have a high school scholastic record of a ‘C’ or better. They must also have participated in at least 50 hours of community service within at least three different service activities, have completed at least 540 hours of secondary agricultural education, have in operation and have maintained records to substantiate an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program and more. The student must also have a record of outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement.
According to the website, the American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.
