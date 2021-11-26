Faith Community Health is hosting a special Giving Tuesday charity event Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Community Health clinic, located at 601 South 6th St. in Branson.
The event will feature a local blood drive along with a visit from Santa.
“Giving Tuesday has become a global event because it’s an opportunity for charities, large and small, to gain a platform in order to cast their vision to their communities,” Anne E McGregor, Faith Community Health Executive Director, said in a statement. “At FCH, we are honored to join in this event with partners like CAM and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, organizations which are supporting so many in our region.”
The event is free and open to the public, even if you have not been a client of FCH. Attendees will be given a shirt and gift bag that contains donations from local businesses.
“During this time of health, economic, and unemployment uncertainty it feels great to join together in support of one another,” Michele Dean, Director of Development and Community Partnerships at the charitable clinic, said in a statement. “Every act of kindness is not only a beacon of hope, it can be life-changing.”
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be conducting the blood donations during the event and Christian Action Ministries will be conducting a personal hygiene product drive.
Anyone with questions should call FCH at (417) 336-9355 or visit their website at faithcommunityhealth.com.
