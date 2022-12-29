Blue Eye elementary students received gifts to help keep them warm and to help encourage reading.
The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 used the funds from the Gratitude Grant to hold a ‘Books & Blankets’ event at Blue Eye Elementary on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
During the event students in Pre-K listened to stories read by Elk Auxiliary members then chose two books and a fleece blanket to keep. Kindergarten through 2nd grade students were read stories, then were able to choose three books and a blanket to keep. The Elks continued until the 3rd and 4th grade students were able to choose 2 books of their very own and a blanket. Altogether, 187 Blue Eye children received gifts from the Elks organization.
The following Elks and Elk Auxiliary participated to help make the event possible; Exalted Ruler Doug Mayhew and his wife Barb, Debby and Greg Heckler, Deb Stanley, Joan and Jim Irvin, Daleen and Paul Bauer, Mandy and Steve Hoffman and Christy Donner.
For more information visit ‘Kimberling City Elks 2505’ on Facebook.
