The American Red Cross has issued an emergency need for convalescent plasma as the cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise across the U.S.
While the Red Cross has also issued an urgent need for all blood types, American Red Cross Missouri and Arkansas Regional Communications Manger Joe Zydlo shared the need for convalescent plasma is much greater.
“Someone that has recovered recently from COVID-19, we would love for you to come donate blood, so we can pull the plasma from your blood donation and get it to a hospital patient who needs it,” said Zydlo. “Right now there’s really an emergency need for convalescent plasma, which is plasma in folks that have recovered from COVID-19. They have antibodies in them and if you can transfuse those to a patient, it helps them produce more antibodies and fight off the virus.”
Zydlo explained that the antibodies will stay in the bloodstream of someone who has recovered from COVID-19 for anywhere between three to four months.
“What I tell people is to make an appointment at a Red Cross blood drive and just go through the regular blood donation process. That’s fine. If you want to alert someone when you get there say, ‘You know I did recover from COVID’ and make them aware, that’s fine. We’re still going to test a sample of that blood donation anyway to see if you have COVID-19 antibodies,” Zydlo said. “We streamline the process much better now where if you do make your blood donation, we’ll pull the plasma component from that whole blood and it will go right to a hospital to a patient who needs it. So whole blood donations, when you donate blood has three components to it: plasma, red cells and platelets. This is just one way for us to pull the plasma out and get that to a patient who needs it.”
If someone has antibodies in their blood after they’ve donated, Zydlo said the Red Cross will notify them either via email or the Red Cross Blood Donor App if they have one.
“I always encourage people to download that Red Cross Blood Donor App. You can search by ZIP Code and make an appointment there,” said Zydlo. “We also have through the app you can see where your blood donation goes, and it sort of takes you through a journey from the time it gets tested to where it eventually ends up. What hospital it gets sent to and then you’ll also get your results there too. It’s very neat. You’ll open the app and it will say ‘COVID-19 Antibody Results.’ But if you know you’ve recovered, just make a donation.”
While there is an emergency need for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood for their plasma, Zydlo said the need remains for people of all blood types to still come and donate their blood.
“The communities have really stepped up and done an incredible job continuing to donate blood during the pandemic. It’s amazing. We’ve had several hundred thousand blood drives canceled across the country, hundreds of drives canceled in the state and effecting a few hundred thousand uncollected donations,” said Zydlo. “So the fact that we’ve had all those cancelations and we’re still able to have a stable blood supply is pretty amazing. So we want to keep it that way. Cold and flu season will impact things, you throw in COVID-19 and that’s another wrinkle into this. So we want to make sure that people come out and donate as soon as they can and keep a stable blood supply.”
As a way to thank donors this month, the Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL for a special giveaway.
“Now due to COVID-19 restrictions this year it was going to be a little more challenging to give tickets away to this year’s Super Bowl. So what we’re doing is, if anyone donates in the month of January, now through Jan. 31, you’ll be automatically eligible to win two tickets, airfare and accommodations to the 2022 Super Bowl, which will be held in Los Angeles, California,” Zydlo said. “It’s a pretty cool thing and a nice way of the NFL saying that they want to try and help us keep our blood supply stable and a way for us to say thank you to donors for helping us do that.”
As hundreds of thousands of blood drives have been canceled since the pandemic began and more are continuing to cancel, Zydlo said that the Red Cross is also in need of more blood drive locations.
“We continue to have cancellations due to COVID-19. It continues to be a challenge,” said Zydlo. “If you can help us by hosting a blood drive, if you have a location or something then we definitely want to hear from you and redcrossblood.org is a great way to do that.”
In the Branson area, there are a few Red Cross blood drives coming up. On Friday, Jan. 22, the Red Cross is hosting a drive at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson from 12 to 5 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 5, a blood drive is being held at the Branson Christian Church in Branson from 12 to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, there will also be a blood drive at the Radisson Hotel in Branson from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information visit redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Drive App.
