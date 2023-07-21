Forsyth Police Officer Christina Algya was honored after she recently had the chance to put her training into full effect to save the life of a gunshot victim.
The victim apparently discharged his weapon by accident and wounded himself in the hand on Sunday, July 2, according to Forsyth Police Chief Pat Gray.
“On that morning, Christina was on patrol on her own. She’s on her own and she gets a gunshot wound call,” Gray said at the Monday, July 17, Forsyth Board of Aldermen meeting. “The gunshot wound, while not in a vital area of the body, was dangerous. The gentleman who was shot by a negligent discharge was on blood thinners. When we start thinking about that with a bullet hole through a hand, you automatically notice that you’re pumping out a lot of blood pretty quickly. The world starts to close in around you pretty quick. Well, Officer Algya got there in the first thing she thought of after she had made sure things were safe and clear was…she took her tourniquet and she wrapped it around his arm. That saved that man’s life.”
At the aldermen meeting, Gray presented a Certification of Commendation Award and pin to Algya for her efforts.
Gray said the right training helped Algya be prepared in the situation.
“Here a few weeks ago, Christina got a chance to go to what’s called ASHER training. For those of you who don’t know what ASHER training (is), it has to do with active shooters. Of course, when most people think of the law enforcement side of an active shooter incident they think we go in and take care of the problem inside. There’s a whole different side of the training that most people don’t know about, that has to do with emergency first aid. It has to do with stopping bleeding, making sure people are breathing those kinds of things. On a Thursday, Officer Algya had gone through her second run of that particular course. That Saturday morning, she’s on her own and she gets the call. So today I get the opportunity to give Christina this award and a pin to be worn above her name tag to let everyone know she saved a life.”
Gray told Branson Tri-Lakes News he is very proud of Algya and proud the Forsyth Police Department has been able to offer the officers the vital training needed to serve the residents they serve.
“It feels really good to be able to recognize an officer for saving a life,” Gray said. “It feels the training you are providing the officers is paying off for the public.”
Algya was hired as a Forsyth Police Officer on Nov. 21, 2022. She had a working background in the probation and parole field, mental health industry and as an investigator with the Missouri Adult Protective Services. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and corrections and a Master of Science degree in criminology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.