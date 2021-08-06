Nearly 2,000 citizens in Taney County showed up to the polls today to vote in the special election and the unofficial results are in.
The election ballot consisted of two questions, one for all of Taney County and one for residents of Merriam Woods.
For all Taney County residents the question read:
“Shall Taney County continue to impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of one percent (1/2 of 1%) for sewer purposes for an additional period of twenty-five (25) years?”
A total of 1,915 votes were counted, with a total of 1,518 in favor of continuing the 1/2 cent sales tax; 79.27% in favor and 20.73% opposed.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the continuation is for the Taney County Wastewater Capital Improvements Half-Cent Sales Tax, which will now be renewed on September 30, 2023, and last another 25 years.
The sales tax has funded the costs of improvements and updates to the sewer district since its inception in 1993, generating a little over $170 million, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
In Merriam Woods, residents were asked:
“Shall the City of Merriam Woods, Missouri, levy an additional tax in the amount of 50 cents on the assessed value per one-hundred-dollar-valuation? This tax shall be designed as the “Special Road Fund” for a period of four years for the sole purpose of road repair and road maintenance.”
A total of 119 votes were counted, with a total of 80 in favor of levying the additional tax towards the road fund; 67.23% in favor and 32.77% opposed.
For more information visit taneycounty.org.
