Turkey Creek Brewery located at 1865 US-65 BUS in Hollister, recently celebrated its first birthday.
The brewery, whose slogan is “A Place Where Friends Gather,” opened in Hollister on Sept. 24, 2021. Owner Scott Wuest said the slogan is how they see themselves in the community.
“We really want to be, first and foremost, that place for locals,” Wuest said. “We want them to feel like it’s theirs.
Wuest and his wife Deneen run the brewery; a quaint pub with stone walls and a friendly aesthetic.
Wuest said the brewery’s first year had its challenges, but was otherwise successful.
“The first year, it just takes some time to get some traction. Our idea in 2021 was to open up in mid summer; June or July, but like anything else, there’s delays,” Wuest said. “Last year we were still experiencing supply line delays, and to nobody’s fault. It was just what was in front of us. Without a doubt, there were challenges. Just being new, so you don’t have natural foot traffic coming in yet, and you’re just trying to get that exposure. But then on the other hand, maybe the silver lining is that you get to work out some issues and work through some things. You just play the hand of cards that were dealt to you. All in all, having never opened a brewery before, I gotta say it went extremely well.”
Wuest said the idea of the brewery was a long process that became more real as time went by.
“It was a four or five year process as we looked into doing this and I don’t even know if the level of seriousness in the beginning was on a scale of 1 to 10; [it] was a four or five,” Wuest said. “And then there’s a tipping point where it’s gotta happen because there’s no turning back so you’ve gotta make it happen. We’re not the only ones who experience it, I’m sure.”
Both Scott and his wife Deneen come from service industry backgrounds.
“I’ve worked mostly in family small business settings, so I’ve been very close to operations. Deneen is a retired educator; she retired a couple of years ago from Branson Elementary. So even though she was in education, back in college days both of us had food experience in some way or another,” Wuest said. “Our kids, growing up in Branson in their latter high school years and in their college years came back in the summer and waited tables and worked, and we always felt like raising our kids that, being in the service industry somewhere would in some way expose them to tough work and build some real good work ethic. You gotta show up and do a good job and build good character and interpersonal skills, working with the public. So we all have that kind of background.”
Wuest said the festivals in Hollister this time of year have been great for Turkey Creek Brewery.
“State of the Ozarks Fest was two weeks ago and Joshua Heston is a great guy. I think the day after we opened, he was in the door. I already knew about State of the Ozarks, having lived in the area,” Wuest said. “Really, it’s a natural tie with what he’s doing. When you walk in here, you kind of feel a throwback with being in a 1920s type building with the stone walls and everything. We’re very artisan based because we make our own beer. The art of beer making goes back centuries.”
Wuest continued, “The Grape Fest is coming up. Last year we had just opened up a couple of weeks before. I’m a participant on the Grape Fest Committee. John Hagey is an awesome guy. The only thing John can’t control, and he tells us, is the weather. I don’t know why; he should be able to. Lord willing, there will be great weather and a great event. We actually are a little more in tune so the Grape Fest’s last activity of the day is at 6 p.m. It’s the group SIX. SIX at 6. They wrap up at 6:30 p.m. and then we’ve got live music over here. Mile Zero will be playing here at 6:30. We want to tie into the community and wherever we see that we can kind of dovetail into it, we’re going to try to do that.”
The brewery not only serves beer, but offers other items as well including their oven fired pizzas and appetizers, with a selection of other drink choices.
“We want to have some diversification because not everybody that comes in wants to drink beer. Not everybody who comes in wants to drink alcohol. We are family friendly so we have options for kids, so there’s sodas and teas and lemonade and stuff like that.” Wuest said. “Our whole desire and hope is, again, to be a place where friends gather. It’s a place where you sit down and enjoy company and put your cell phone down if you can. That’s what I love about what’s happening in Hollister. There’s some real uniqueness; it’s not just, I don’t know if this is the right term, but cookie-cutter corporate structures, especially in Hollister.”
Wuest said the brewery’s hours and times of operation reflect their type of business.
“We’re closed Monday and Tuesday and we open at noon on all the other days until 8 p.m. except Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m.,” Wuest said. “We’re intentionally not open late; we don’t want to be a ‘bar scene.’ We don’t see ourselves as that. We’re a brew pub by definition.”
For more information about Turkey Creek Brewery visit www.turkeycreekbrewery.com.
