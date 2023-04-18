College of the Ozarks students traveled to Mayfield, KY from March 12 through March 17 to help families who lost homes in a tornado the year before.
The students partnered with Samaritan’s Purse to help build new homes. Last year, students went to Mayfield to clear debris left by a mile wide tornado which devastated the community.
Students applied to go on the trip, went to informational meetings, and were then interviewed. Eight students were chosen from various majors and workstation backgrounds.
“This is always a powerful week of ministry, fellowship, prayer, and seeing the impact of serving communities,” Campus Minister Justin Sharp said. “I am proud of the group that volunteered. They worked very hard, some of them in very cold conditions early in the week, and successfully completed multiple projects.”
It was the third mission trip led by Sharp; The first trip was to Panama City, FL in 2019 and the last two trips were to Mayfield.
“The mission trip was an excellent opportunity to experience how the church should engage with the needs, both physical and spiritual, of the world,” Sophomore and Biblical and Theological Studies Major Seth Miller said. “The trip pushed us to sacrifice our time but provided for growth in a way that I believe not one of us regret. We saw what it looks like to be diligent construction workers, active prayer warriors, and loving Kingdom people. Samaritan’s Purse is a great way to give back to the community and grow as a Christian.”
Alongside students from C of O, students from the Virginia Military Institute also made an impact the past two years in serving after the tornado devastation.
“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve in Mayfield, KY over spring break,” Junior Nursing Major Zoe Johnson said. “It was a great blessing to be able to interact with new people, including those of us from College of the Ozarks, Samaritan’s Purse, and students from another university. I was encouraged by their faith and willingness to give of themselves to serve the community of Mayfield. God’s blessings were evident in every aspect of the trip, from building houses to the conversations we had along the way.”
For more information about College of the Ozarks’ Spring Break Mission Trips, visit www.cofo.edu.
