State Rep. Brian Seitz is preparing 15 pieces of legislation for the upcoming 2022 session of the Missouri house, ranging from protecting the national guard to making sure first responders can be treated for PTSD through insurance.
Seitz sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News and laid out most of his 2022 agenda, with a bill to protect our local soldiers as his first priority.
The “Defend the Guard Act” would prohibit the federal government from using the Missouri National Guard unless there is a declaration of war.
“They don’t need to be guarding ammo dumps in Kuwait in an undeclared conflict,” Seitz said. “They’re the Missouri National Guard and they would be under the purview of the Governor. We need to look at the 10th Amendment and realize there are state’s rights which trump the federal government.”
Seitz said he believes the line between the federal military and the state national guards was blurred following 9/11 and the line needs to be reestablished.
Seitz will be introducing the “No Patient Left Behind Act” which will allow loved ones to visit their family members in hospitals even during a declared emergency.
“I believe those patients have the right to see their family members while they are in the hospital,” Seitz said. “We know about COVID now, and it’s all about patient’s rights. I care about people. If your child is in the hospital for an extended period of time, you should be able to visit them as you did before [COVID.] We’ve given a lot of power to big hospitals. We’re a country which values individual rights.”
Seitz was asked about the possible conflict between his beliefs that private business owners, like hospitals, should be run without significant government interference and the proposed new law.
“There’s a balance,” Seitz said. “Private businesses are often restricted in doing numerous things. They stop race, age, and religious discrimination. These are laws protecting individual rights, and this law is doing it.”
Seitz will be introducing an “anti-discrimination bill” which would “prohibit government and businesses from treating people differently based on their vaccination status.”
Seitz said it’s another case of personal freedom.
“Do you have a right as an individual to be employed by a company who employs all different types of people and you have decided personally not to take a vaccine, specifically dealing with COVID?” Seitz said. “You shouldn’t be treated any differently.”
Seitz said even if a company, such as a private hospital, requires vaccinations like the flu vaccine for employment, they shouldn’t be able to fire someone for not taking the COVID vaccine.
“Is the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ really a vaccine?” Seitz said. “We had to change the very definition of ‘vaccine’ to make COVID fit.”
Seitz said the vaccine is too new to be required and other vaccinations have had decades of testing.
Seitz has a measure which would prohibit any form of Critical Race Theory from being taught in Missouri schools.
“It stops the precepts from being taught,” Seitz said. “We should not be teaching our young people one race is inherently superior or inferior to another. That’s racism in and of itself!”
Another bill would require PTSD to be recognized as an “occupational disease” in first responders: firefighters, police, nurses, EMTs, and other emergency personnel.
“We understand mental health is just as important as physical health,” Seitz said. “These people who see things the average person never sees must be able to get the help they need. This is a no-brainer!”
Seitz said the insurance lobby stopped the bill from going forward.
“We have a Republican supermajority, but it’s a purple supermajority,” Seitz said. “The closer you get to the bigger cities, the idea of what is a Republican is different than what we have down here. We are a quite bit more conservative. So what we see as a no-brainer in helping police and fire, they see differently. They wonder how it impacts the insurance lobby.”
Seitz’s other bills include providing tax credits to entice movie companies to produce films in the Ozarks, and to allow access to physical therapists without a primary doctor’s referral.
Seitz can pre-file his bills in Jefferson City starting on Dec. 1, with the session starting Jan. 5, 2022. You can reach his office at 573-751-1309.
