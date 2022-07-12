Stone County absentee voting for the August 2 Primary Election is underway.
Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens said the absentee voting for the Primary Election began Tuesday, June 21. Absentee voting is provided for those who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day. Voters who are physically disabled, caretakers of a physically disabled person, or employment as an election authority at a location other than your polling place, are all reasons why someone may vote with an absentee ballot.
If unable to vote in person or access the website, a written absentee request may be sent to the county clerk including the following information:
- Voter’s name
- Physical address
- Mailing address
- Date of Birth
- Last four (4) digits of social security number
- Reason for voting absentee
- Signature
The request should be sent to:
Denise Dickens, Stone County Clerk
Absentee Ballot Request
PO Box 45
Galena, MO 65656
or a request can be faxed to 417-357-6861.
There are a few ways one can vote absentee. Residents of Stone County may vote in-person absentee through Monday, Aug. 1, at the courthouse in Galena, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended office hours for absentee voting will also include Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to noon and Monday, Aug. 1, until 5 p.m.
Absentee applications for mail-in ballots may be found on the county clerk’s website at www.stonecountyclerk.com. Applications must be printed, manually signed and received in the clerk’s office by July 20. Absentee applications may be returned via the following methods:
- By mail to the following address:
Stone County Clerk’s Office, Absentee Ballot Request,
PO Box 45, Galena, MO 65656
- By fax to 417-357-6861
- By email by scanning and emailing to angie.howard@stonecountymo.com or missy.lander@stonecountymo.com
Applications must be signed and dated before sending.
For more information call Stone County Clerk Denise Dickens at 417-357-6127 or email missy.lander@stonecountymo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.