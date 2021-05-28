The number of COVID deaths in Taney County residents has risen once again, this time due to deaths that were previously unreported.
According to a press release from the Taney County Health Department, on May 26 the TCHD confirmed the deaths of nine, previously unreported, Taney County residents due to COVID-19.
The individuals reportedly passed during the months of March, April and May. The deaths include: one female in her 30s; three females and two males in their 60s; two males in their 70s; and one male in his 90s.
This brings the total of Taney County residents whose deaths can be attributed to COVID-19 to 102.
According to the release, the TCHD announces COVID-19 deaths after the county of residence and the cause of death can be confirmed with both the Taney County Coroner’s Office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
As a result, Taney County death count updates may fall behind on numbers announced by the state of Missouri.
“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 continue and remind community members that prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense,” said TCHD Director Lisa Marshall, in the release.
“We are encouraging our community to get the vaccine to slow the spread of the virus.”
According to the release, the TCHD is continuing to encourage residents who are not completely vaccinated to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions, including physical distancing and wearing a face covering.
The TCHD is also asking everyone to continue to practice good hand hygiene, stay home if sick, and for everyone 12 years of age and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Call the TCHD at 417-334-4544, visit taneycohealth.org and like their Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, ‘Taney County Health Department.’
