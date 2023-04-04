Hollister City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss recently released his Top 5 for the Month of March.
The Top 5 is an opportunity for the city to share information with the public, regarding finances, projects and events in Hollister. It is broken up into categories including finances, what is being built, infrastructure, current topics of interest, and what is next.
The following information was compiled for March.
City Finances at a Glance
March Revenue:
Projected: $337,000
Actual: $315,098
March Balances:
Total $4,269,447
Unrestricted $3,513,504
Reserves $2,478,902
Budget: The 2023-2024 Annual Operating Budget was presented to City Council for second and final reading on March 16th and approved in the amount of $9,707,657.
What is being Built:
Commercial: The former “Seven Arrows Tap Room” has reopened under new owners, as “The Tap.” The Hollister Wash Co car wash is now fully open. The Laundromat at the South Towne Center is now open.
Residential: 13 new homes are permitted or under construction
Water, Sewer and Streets
Streets: Evergreen Street at Business 65 intersection will be rebuilt over the next month, so please expect delays or use Presbyterian Street as an alternate.
Current Topics of Interest
Police: New uniforms have been received and are now in use.
Yacht Club: All residents have been relocated and site work continues.
Public Works: New fire hydrants and water meters have been installed at Yacht Club.
City Hall: Hosted high school students participating in the Greater Ozarks Centers for Advanced Professional Studies (GOCAPS) from across the region, twice a week for six weeks. Introducing careers in public administration. Time well spent.
What is Next
Yacht Club: Site restoration is the second/current phase of the project; the next phase is Recreational Vehicle park construction.
Highway 86: Big changes are underway with the Long Creek Bridge and the East Hwy 86 corridor. Expect construction delays and be mindful of traffic pattern changes impacting safety.
For more information, visit the city of Hollister website at www.cityofhollister.com or call (417)334-3262.
