A new charity in Crane is hoping to bring together a community of creativity in honor of an artist who passed away last year.
Helping Hands of Stone Soup was the brainchild of Felecia K. Peacock, who passed away in December of 2022. Since her passing, her fiance Michael McGee, alongside family and friends, have made her dream a reality.
The mission of Stone Soup is to inspire, encourage and empower the community through the sharing of arts, crafts and homemade soup, according to the Helping Hands of Stone Soup’s Facebook page.
“We believe that everyone has a special gift. Stone Soup is the vision of Felecia’s and she wanted to begin this dream here in Crane,” McGee told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “She wanted to find a building on Main St. in Crane to house her dream, where everyone was welcome to share their talents and enjoy a bowl of soup. Our goal is to provide a safe place where ideas can be shared, dreams can be realized and people are valued.”
McGee said Peacock was a talented artist who believed in sharing your talents with the world.
“She was very smart and very creative and had a lot of wonderful ideas,” McGee said. “She was an amazing cook. Her food was incredible. She had a rough life. Being creative was kind of her way out of that. Something that she wanted to do was help others find their voices. She never felt like she had a voice in her life. So that’s why she wanted that for others, to have a voice, to be valued. She wanted to encourage everyone who had an idea to create something or learn how to make something or help each other by promoting and helping create art or make soup.”
The name ‘Helping Hands of Stone Soup’ derives from an European folklore, which Peacock loves, McGee said.
In the story, some travelers come to a village carrying nothing more than an empty cooking pot. When they arrive at the village, the villagers are not willing to share food with the hungry travelers. So the travelers fill their pot with water and build a fire. Inside the pot they place a stone.
“They start boiling some water with the stone. They start stirring the pot. The villagers begin to get curious,” McGee said. “The people of the town come out and ask what they’re doing. When they say they are making stone soup but they could use some garnishes, the villagers begin to give some of their food. One gives some carrots, another gives some potatoes and others give more vegetables and some meat. Finally, the stone is removed from the pot, and the soup full of good things from the villagers is eaten by everyone. Felecia loved this story as a reminder that if everyone can give a little, everyone’s better off.”
Helping Hands of Stone Soup is currently selling affirmation jars, an idea which Peacock wanted to create before her passing.
“I have made affirmation jars for couples, for families and such. I painted mason jars with the message of love and have filled them with affirmations and things people can do to come together,” McGee said. “We are using the funds from these to help others by giving to another charity which Felecia was passionate about.
All proceeds from the jars go to the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri to help educate and bring awareness to our community to protect our youth.
For more information visit the “Helping Hands of Stone Soup” page on Facebook.
