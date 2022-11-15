During the POW/MIA Service of Remembrance, which was held on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Lodge at the Timbers, a Branson resident shared his mother’s remarkable story of surviving a POW during the Japanese occupation of Hong Kong during WWII.
After the opening ceremony, song and prayer POW Network Chairman Mary Schantag introduced the Guest Speaker for the service, Retired United States Navy Torpedoman’s Mate Petty Officer 1st Class David Arzani.
“We appreciate the service of our veterans, their families' sacrifice and the brothers (we) are here to recognize today that we know we're on the wall this morning. Thank you,” Schantag said. “Wars have been around since the beginning of mankind. But sending our fellow Americans off to fight in World Wars began with World War I. We accepted the known consequences. That's the price we would pay, the combat deaths and the injuries that affected so many families. We believed in the promise of no man left behind. But since 1914, more than 100 years ago, almost 90,000, are still unaccounted for in combat circumstances. Tens of thousands of families have lost loved ones in battle deaths. Tens of thousands saw their sons and brothers come home maimed physically and mentally from the wounds and torments of the savagery of war. Imagine enlisting and just shortly before you leave home, there is a conversation that shakes your foundation and shocks your soul. It makes you wonder, how could I never have known that? David shared bits and pieces of that story a few years ago with me. I asked David to share his story this morning. Each and every story is important to a family and to this nation's great history. The stories must be told. This is the first time this story will be heard in public.”
Arzani, a Branson resident, stood at the podium and began by thanking the POW Network and all those, like himself, who have served. He then shared stories from the journal of his mother Helen Barbara Histed, which he himself did not know until the day he enlisted into the Navy.
In December 1941, Japan began its assault and occupation of Hong Kong. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1941, the Governor of Hong Kong surrendered the British Crown colony of Hong Kong to the Empire of Japan. The surrender occurred after 18 days of fierce fighting against the invading Japanese forces.The occupation lasted for three years and eight months until Japan surrendered at the end of WWII.
Histed lived in Hong Kong with her family as a youth and wrote about the occupation and her experiences as a prisoner of war under the Japanese in her journal. She just turned 14 when she was taken in and she was 19 when she got liberated.
Arzani began his mother’s story at the end by reading a letter his mother had received from Buckingham Palace after her return home to England.
“The letterhead is from Buckingham Palace. ‘The Queen and I bid you a very warm welcome home. Through all the great trials and sufferings which you have undergone at the hands of the Japanese, you and your comrades have been constantly in our thoughts. We know from the accounts we already received, how heavy those sufferings have been. We also know that these have been endured by you with the highest courage. We mourn with you the deaths of so many of our gallant comrades. With all hearts, we hope that you're returned from captivity will bring you and your family a full measure of happiness. Which you may long enjoy together. Sign King George September 1945.’”
Arzani said the story of his mother’s experiences were never spoken of by family or his mother. It wasn’t until he enlisted, when his mother broke down to share some of what she had gone through.
“In August of 1970, I enlisted into the United States Navy and when I came home my mother had a breakdown and I had no idea what was going on. I asked my dad, ‘What's going on with mom?’ He said, ‘This is something you don't you don't know. Most of the family doesn't know. Son, your mother was a prisoner of war at a Japanese concentration camp from the age of 14 to the age of 19,” Arzani recalled.
Standing in front of the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial “The Wall,” Arzani read passages from his mother’s journal.
“I'm going to share with you a little bit of her story from her memoirs, her journal,” Arzani began to read his mother’s own words. “I heard the planes overhead. It was Sunday Dec. 8. 1941, I was 13. I was coming out of church and I remember it was the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. I am a Roman Catholic and I went to early mass that morning and was coming out of church. It was 8 a.m., I remember looking up and thinking they were British planes and that they were training. We paid them no mind until we noticed there was no red white and blue circle, but one big red one. Then we knew the Japanese were attacking Hong Kong. Hong Kong surrendered on Christmas Day 1941. The reason for the surrender is more or less because the Japanese poisoned the water supply to the city of Hong Kong. You can't live without water. Drinking soda and drinking juices doesn't do the system any good. I developed cholera, which I wouldn't wish on anybody.
“I remember when we surrendered I was fortunate that I was very very sick at the time because the Japanese soldiers came in with their battle gear and with whatever camouflage they had on and they were very afraid of people who were sick. They hurt a lot of people but not me because I had cholera. I guess I was meant to stay alive for some reason and that sickness was a blessing in disguise.”
Arzani said his mother wrote about being taken to a Japanese concentration camp, in a prison facility which had housed criminals.
“They took us and put us in a prison, where all the criminals used to be in the Japanese let them out. They only took women and children and boys up to the age of 12. The younger men and boys from 13 and up are all housed somewhere else. We didn't know where they were, or what happened to them,” Arzani read. “In fact, I didn't even know where my dad was. He was called away on Dec. 7. There was a telegram and later he received sealed orders, so he couldn't tell my mother where he was going.”
Histed’s grandfather was an English Merchant Captain. The Japanese had blockaded the harbor. While the whereabouts of her father were unknown and her grandfather was on the sea, Histed was taken to the prison where she endured a life of indescribable torment and torture.
“She stayed in prison the whole time of the occupation,’ Arzani said. He continued to read from her journal. “My days were boring, especially for a 14 year old girl, we didn't do much. I did a great deal of reading because there wasn't much else to do but we had to read on the sly. If I was out and walked around and came upon a Japanese soldier, we were forced to bow before him because he represented the Emperor of Japan. You had to bow, well at 16, I was a rebellious teenage girl and I decided enough is enough. I refuse to bow. The Japanese soldier took me out into the courtyard, made me kneel on very sharp stones in the heat of the day. I started cussing at him in Chinese. It made me feel pretty good. He beat me and slapped me and beat me mercilessly. I lost my hearing in my right ear from that beating. But during the entire beating. I cursed his family, his grandparents, his great grandparents all the way back as far as I can go. That was the only thing that gave me satisfaction.”
Arzani said his mother said the food was not good and the prisoners would not eat any meat out of fear they were being served human meat.
“They had rice, maybe some fish. They refuse to eat any meat. Because the Japanese were killing babies and serving the meat to prisoners,” Arzani said. He continued to read his mother’s words.“The Japanese thought dancing was immoral but they thought nothing of it if they were walking and decided they needed to go to the bathroom. They would force us to watch as they urinated and we had to stand there and bound they tried to. They tried to destroy our morale and our minds. One way was that they would take one of us who've committed some trivial violations in their eyes and tie them up in the middle of the camp in the sun and we would just hear them scream and yell.”
Arzani said his mother wrote about an incident in which an American pilot was brought to the camp after being shot down.
“She said that one of the worst things was that there was an American pilot that was shot down. They brought him into the camp. They made all the women come out as they mercifully beat this pilot,” Arzani said. ”“Then they took a cross and they crucified Him. They had to watch and listen to that poor man moan for over three days before he died.”
Histed, who was an only child from a wealthy family, had to learn how to survive within the walls of the prison, Arzani said.
“My mother went from a spoiled little brat and in a blink of an eye became an animal. She said we had to learn how to cheat, lie and do whatever we had to survive. One of the things she would do is when she went to go get rations from time to time she would grab a baby,” Arzani said. “The Japanese like young women who were virgins. She brought the baby down. The Japanese soldiers would ask, ‘Is that your baby?’ She would say, ‘Yes, I have three babies. And then she grabbed some boy who was like 14 and said, ‘That's my husband’. It worked. She learned very quickly that you had to be sly. And you had to be crafty.”
Arzani said some of the affects of being at the POW prison resonated with his mother her entire life.
“My mother never attended a funeral,” Arzani said. “One of her responsibilities was to bury their dead. When I was growing up, my mother never attended a funeral. I didn't understand why. Most of the family didn't understand why. But then she shared a story in this journal. She said, ‘I was tasked with the responsibility at the age of 15 to bury a man that had died. He was a very old man. In the process of preparing him. I slipped and fell. My arms fell on his chest and the air from his lungs came up through his vocal cords. And he moaned, it scared the living daylights out of me.’ From that time forward, my mother never attended a funeral.”
Histed wrote while in a concentration camp, ‘Your life is not your own.’ She wrote about thoughts of suicide and going to a priest for help.
“You just went day by day, and many times she thought of suicide,” Arzani said. “She went to a priest and told him when the war is over, and everything's fine, she said, ‘I want to be a nun,' the priest told her it is an escape.
Histed wrote, ‘I thought about what he had said and you know he was right. It is an escape. And that is what happens. I mean the age of 14 to 18 is really rough for girls, and you add the war on top of that. I was robbed of all these things as a young girl should have experienced.’
Histed wrote in her journal about the bombing of Hiroshima.
“My mother, in her memoir said, ‘I remember American bombing Japan in August of 1945 with the atom bomb, and the Japanese surrendered thereafter. The British and American fleet did not come in immediately and I remember we were terrified the Japanese were going to retaliate, retaliate and massacre all of us or do whatever they wanted to us. We had heard many rumors about the atrocities of the Japanese as they were retreating in the Pacific but it was good in the August morning of 1945 to see the ships come in with those beautiful bronze tall bodied American British troops,’” Arzani read. “The Japanese soldiers on the other hand, she said were a lot shorter and in stature and always dirty,”
Arzani said his mother was a strong American patriot who believed the Americans did the only thing possible to stop the war by dropping the atom bomb.
“On the anniversary of the dropping of the atom bomb on Japan, my mother would get so upset with people saying things like, ‘We should never drop that bomb in Japan. It destroyed so many lives.’ She would say. ‘I mean, if they did not experience the horror of war, as I did, and hundreds of thousands of civilians and military, not just the military, but our Filipino friends in the Pacific Rim. People are ignorant of what truly took place. And what I'm saying is if they weren't there, they don't know,’” Arzani said. “I remember that my mom would be really, really upset.”
Histed stayed in Hong Kong for a while after being liberated at 19. She spoke several languages including fluent Chinese and began to work as an interpreter for some war trials. She married and eventually moved to New York City. She got involved in Girl Scouts and spent a lot of time mentoring girls in scouts and swimming.
“In closing, I'd like to share a quick story about my mother. She worked at a store in New York City, where I was raised,” Arzani said. “In the store where she worked, she noticed a lady in her department where she sold very fine crystal. She noticed this woman would pick up the crystal, look at the bottom of it and put it down and move on to another one. She repeated that like a dozen times. My mom was curious. So she walked up to the lady and said, ‘Excuse me, ma'am, can I help you?’ She said no. My mother then asked, ‘I noticed that you're looking at the bottom of the crystal. Why is that important?’ The lady said, ‘I don't want to buy anything that was made in Germany. I am Jewish.’ And my mother said, ‘Were you in the concentration camps over in Europe?’ ‘No. I was in the United States. I'm a US citizen. But we will never forgive. And we'll never forget.’ the lady responded. My mother said, ‘I was in a concentration camp. And the woman says, ‘Well, then you understand.’ And my mother said, ‘I was in a Japanese camp. And I drive a Honda. Get over it.’ So you don't judge an entire nation because of the evil of one generation or one group of those people. And that was a lesson that I learned from her when she told that story. Hate will kill you. Hate will eat you alive. Hate will destroy you. She loved this country. She loved the flag and she loved her freedom. I'm thankful for the opportunity to share this with you.”
The services were closed with ranging of the bells, a prayer and a song.
