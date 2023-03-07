The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center and Fish Hatchery will be closed to the public for two years, as it is expanding to create new educational opportunities.
In a press release, the MDC said combining popular conservation programs with Branson’s tourist boom has turned the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center into a popular destination for area residents and visitors alike. Work will begin on a multi-million dollar new educational building next week to handle the large number of visitors to the center.
“The facility has become overwhelmed by popularity,” states the release. “In order to better accommodate its large annual visitation numbers, the Center will close to the public on Sunday, March 12 so work on a new facility can begin. The conservation center, which serves as a visitors center for MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Work on the $6.7 million project will be done by Branco Enterprises Inc. of Neosho and is projected to take nearly two years. The result of this labor will be an educational facility that’s 2.5 times larger than the existing building.”
The Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, which is adjacent to the center, will continue to produce trout while construction is underway. However, due to the loss of parking and safe access for the public the hatchery will also be closed.
“The trails, picnic area, fishing access, and boat ramp to Lake Taneycomo, all located east of the hatchery complex on Belladonna Road, will remain open for public use,” states the release. “MDC Educational staff who work out of the conservation center will continue to conduct programs off-site and virtually.”
MDC Southwest Region Education Branch Supervisor Warren Rose said the new facility is going to be a great asset to the MDC to help showcase local resources and animals.
“We are very excited to move forward with this new facility,” Rose said. “The current facility was never designed to handle the volume of visitors we have each year. This new facility will allow us to better serve the citizens of Missouri as well as showcase the wonderful fish, forest, and wildlife resources Missouri has to visitors from across the nation.”
The center has about 250,000 visitors a year. These visitors were not considered when the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery began operation at the west end of Lake Taneycomo in 1958 and when the Conservation Center building was built in the late 1970s. The original plans for both the hatchery and center did not envision Branson becoming one of the country’s major tourist destinations. The popularity of the town increased the visitation to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills facilities. This swell of visitors has surpassed what the site can handle. The hatchery’s scenic location, coupled with free conservation-oriented tours and programs which focus on the one million trout raised at the hatchery each year have made this location a must-see destination for travelers from near and far.
“People that visit the conservation center each year weren’t part of the site’s original plan. When Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery began operation, its sole mission was to produce trout,” states the release. “It was the MDC’s state-of-the-art answer to the state’s growing interest in trout fishing – an interest that had out-stripped Shepherd’s predecessor; the much-smaller Sequiota Hatchery in Springfield. The conservation center building was built in the late 1970s. The original plan for this part of the fish hatchery called for it to be an unstaffed facility designed for passive visitation.”
The facilities see an influx of visitors in the late spring to early fall each year. During peak busy times, attendance can be as many as 1,800 people per day, with an average of more than 200 people per hour walking through the doors of the conservation center on the busiest days.
The new conservation center is being designed with this in mind.
“One feature that will make the new conservation center more able to handle visitation of this scale will be a large multi-purpose room that can be subdivided into two classrooms,” states the release. “This will allow visitors to view programs about how trout are raised at the hatchery – long a visitor favorite – in one classroom while the other classroom can be used for other educational programs and meetings. The refurbished conservation center will also feature a new indoor aquarium, new exhibits, larger lobby, larger restrooms, and more office space for staff and volunteers.”
Rose said the closure for two years may be disappointing for visitors and locals alike.
“We realize that, for the next two years, the public may be disappointed when they are unable to visit the center or see the trout at the hatchery,” Rose said. “So, we are asking for everyone’s patience, and we want them to know the wait will be worth it. The payoff will be when the new facility opens. It is going to offer so much more and be another jewel that can spread the message of conservation.”
Area anglers and hunters who have purchased permits are asked to buy their permits online through the MDC’s MO Fishing and MO Hunting apps.
For more information visit mdc.mo.gov.
