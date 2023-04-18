College of the Ozarks will host a Jazz Ensemble concert in the Jones Auditorium on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge. The ensemble is composed of both music and non-music majors and performs a wide variety of jazz styles. The program for the concert is as follows.
“Phat and Sassy,” by Paul Baker
“Caravan,” by Duke Ellington, Juan Tizol, arranged by Alan Baylock
“Hay Burner,” by Sammy Nestico
“Always and Forever,” by Pat Metheny/arranged by Bob Curnow
“Bari, Bari Good!” by Andy Clark
“Modern Pecknology,” by Kris Berg
“Engine No. 9,” by Les Hooper
“Gonna Fly Now,” by Bill Conti/arranged by Jay Chattaway
Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Bands Kevin Powers said he is privileged to lead the talented students.
“The longer I teach and direct, I realize it is such an honor and privilege for me to lead student musicians in the pursuit of great music,” Powers said. “This is such a talented group of players; if you come to the concert, you will definitely hear this for yourself!”
The group will be joined by Taylor Dodson, a former C of O student, on guitar and Robert Offutt on trumpet, who Powers says are the Joe Bonamassa and Maynard Ferguson of the Ozarks.
“Taylor will be performing multiple solos, and Robert will be featured on Maynard Ferguson’s ‘Gonna Fly Now,’ from the movie Rocky.
To learn more about future concerts and events, visit cofo.edu.
