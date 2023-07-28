Two members of the Reeds Spring School were recently recognized by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
Reeds Spring School Board President Perry Phillips and School Board Member Amanda Rogers achieved certificates from the MSBA for their extra training at the MSBA Summer Summit, which took place in Branson on Monday, June 17.
Phillips has achieved a Distinguished Board Member Certification from MSBA. He earned the certificate for completing at least 60 training credits, completed annual refresher training as required by law, read a book related to school board service, observed a board meeting in two other districts, attended at least two MSBA regional or statewide events, and demonstrated leadership, advocacy and presentation skills in a variety of activities related to school board service.
Rogers achieved her Advanced Board Member Certification. She earned at least 12 additional training credits, completed annual refresher training through MSBA, read two books related to school board service, attended at least two MSBA regional or statewide events, and wrote an essay relating to board service to receive the certificate.
All of this is above and beyond the 18.5 hours of training required by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993 for all new board members.
The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a private, not-for-profit organization that exists to help public school boards ensure all students succeed.
For more information on the MSBA visit www.mosba.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.