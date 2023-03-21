The Hollister School District presented Knights of Columbus of Branson with its March Community Spotlight Award at a recent Board of Education meeting.
Hollister Schools Special Services Director Kristina Smith presented the award on behalf of the school district. Paul Hebert accepted the award on behalf of the Knights of Columbus.
Smith said Knights of Columbus reaches out numerous times a year to donate funds they have raised to support various programs at the school.
“They are especially generous in supporting our special education services,” Smith said. “They never put a stipulation on how the funds are to be spent. They entrust us to use our discernment to fulfill whatever support needs a special education student may have.”
The Board of Education for Hollister School District meets monthly. For more information about the school district, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
