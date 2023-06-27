A Hollister High School teacher was recently honored with a grant from WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
Math Teacher Susan Stanton received the $450 grant, which will be used to create immersive escape rooms to further engage students in learning math concepts. Stanton learned she was selected for the grant on May 9, when she was surprised with a check presentation at the school.
To incentivize students, Stanton completely transforms her classroom into an escape room at the end of each unit, boasting themes such as an ‘80s arcade with decorations, costumes and subject-based math questions. The questions lead students to discover the codes to escape.
With the grant, Stanton will be able to develop more escape room themes for her regular and special education math classes. The added resource will help to reinforce math concepts and foster team building, critical thinking and problem solving skills in her students.
“I look forward to making fun and engaging learning experiences through the escape rooms I create with this grant,” Stanton said. “This grant allows for the exciting challenge of creating newly themed escape rooms for various instructional units we will cover this school year! I am incredibly grateful to be an alumnus of WGU and for their support with this grant!”
The classroom project is one of 44 from across Missouri which was selected by WGU Missouri to receive the funding. The nonprofit issued a call in early March for Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers across the state to nominate proposed projects for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through the initiative.
Stanton’s proposal was one of nearly 200 nominations received statewide. Most of the grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8 to May 12.
“This is the fifth consecutive year we have been able to offer grant funding to deserving teachers across the state through our ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative, and we were so moved by all the nominations we received,” Regional Director of WGU Missouri Jessica Denham said. “While we aren’t able to support all the projects that were nominated, we are excited to award funding to dozens of teachers who have come up with unique and innovative ways to improve their classrooms in order to promote learning and provide an enriching experience for their students.”
For more information about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
