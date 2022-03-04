Reeds Spring School District Gibson Technical Center names its next Director of Gibson Technical Center.
Brian Moler will replace Nick Thieman, who plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Moler is currently the assistant principal at Reeds Spring High School, according to a press release from Reeds Spring School District.
Reeds Spring Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi said Moler was chosen for his passion for education.
“Brian was chosen from a strong candidate pool, and there is no doubt that he will provide outstanding leadership in the years to come,” Hirchi said. “He is an energetic and passionate leader.”
Moler will work alongside Thieman during the next school year so he can gain a deeper understanding of the Career and Technical Educational system.
“I am very excited to be part of the Gibson Technical Center family and look forward to serving in this new role,” Moler said. “Career and technical education plays such a vital role in the success of so many students and is a great service to our surrounding communities.”
Gibson Technical Center is part of the Reeds Spring School District and serves students from 11 area schools. It offers 11 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors as well as evening enrichment classes for adults.
For more information visit rs-wolves.com.
