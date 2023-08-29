Residents in Kimberling City now have a new tool to help keep them up to date with city news, emergencies and to help them pay bills.
The city of Kimberling City developed and launched a new Kimberling City in your pocket app. The app is available on Android and Apple devices. To download the app for Android visit the Google Play Store or iPhone visit the App Store.
The app will allow users to get push notifications for news such as road closures and emergency information. The user will also be able to see upcoming community events.
“The event section shows a list of events throughout our community,” the app description states. “Easily add an event to your own calendar and/or share the event with friends and family with one tap.”
The app is connected to the city’s social media and will have city updates in the Live Feed section.
“In the Live Feed is where you’ll find updates from (the) City about what’s going on right now,” states the app. “Whether that’s celebrating our community, sharing an upcoming event, or reminding you about important deadlines.”
The app is designed to allow residents to pay bills, property tax, licensing and permit fees. It also makes it easier for citizens to access billing information and communicate with city staff. Users can access a staff directory and there is a specific page for the police department.
For more information call Kimberling City City Hall at (417) 739-4903.
