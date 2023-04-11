The annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt took place on Saturday, April 8 at the Hollister High School track.

Hundreds of guests attended to enjoy the festivities, which included music, gymnastics and karate performances, Diskey the Wonder Dog, characters from As You Wish Character Entertainment, games, photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, and of course, the childrens Easter egg hunt. 

It takes a fraction of the time for the eggs to be picked up, as it does to lay them out.
Diskey the Wonder Dog aims high at the Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.

 

Volunteers at the city of Hollister table were all smiles.
Coloring Contest table at Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Some of the sponsors at the Easter Egg Hunt gave away prizes.
Hollister School District's Kim Connell with the Hollister Tiger.
Mayor Patton visits with an eager Easter egg hunt participant.
John Hagey provides information to a large crowd on Saturday, April 8 at the Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Members of Legends Gymnastics put on a show for the crowd.
13,000 Easter eggs were used at the event.
The Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt saw a large turnout.
The Stemmery was on hand at the Easter egg hunt, with fresh flowers.
Easter egg hunt visitors had a variety of ways to have fun during the event.
Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny made their entrance to the event on a fire engine.
Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny ushered in by volunteers.
Members of As You Wish Character Entertainment visit with event participants.
The electric sign featured a timeline of events at the Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Music teacher Rebecca Pickens speaks to crowd before the Cub Choir sings.
The Hollister Cub Choir sings to a large crowd.
Special guest Elvis performed with the Hollister Cub Choir.
Lots of fun was to be had at the event, but the main performance was the Easter egg hunt.
Diskey the Wonder Dog put on a show during the event.
Diskey performs aerial feats at the Easter egg hunt.
Diskey the Wonder Dog.
Volunteers placed thousands of eggs for kids to pick up at the event.
A karate exhibition is performed at the Easter egg hunt.
Members of As You Wish Character Entertainment visit with Kim Connell and Assistant Superintendent of Hollister School District Sean Woods.
Volunteers discuss the event prior to opening to the public.

