The annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt took place on Saturday, April 8 at the Hollister High School track.
Hundreds of guests attended to enjoy the festivities, which included music, gymnastics and karate performances, Diskey the Wonder Dog, characters from As You Wish Character Entertainment, games, photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, and of course, the childrens Easter egg hunt.
It takes a fraction of the time for the eggs to be picked up, as it does to lay them out.
Chris Carlson
Diskey the Wonder Dog aims high at the Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Chris Carlson
Volunteers at the city of Hollister table were all smiles.
Chris Carlson
Coloring Contest table at Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Chris Carlson
Some of the sponsors at the Easter Egg Hunt gave away prizes.
Chris Carlson
Hollister School District's Kim Connell with the Hollister Tiger.
Chris Carlson
Mayor Patton visits with an eager Easter egg hunt participant.
Chris Carlson
John Hagey provides information to a large crowd on Saturday, April 8 at the Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Chris Carlson
Members of Legends Gymnastics put on a show for the crowd.
Chris Carlson
13,000 Easter eggs were used at the event.
Chris Carlson
Chris Carlson
The Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt saw a large turnout.
Chris Carlson
The Stemmery was on hand at the Easter egg hunt, with fresh flowers.
Chris Carlson
Easter egg hunt visitors had a variety of ways to have fun during the event.
Chris Carlson
Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny made their entrance to the event on a fire engine.
Chris Carlson
Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny ushered in by volunteers.
Chris Carlson
Members of As You Wish Character Entertainment visit with event participants.
Chris Carlson
The electric sign featured a timeline of events at the Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt.
Chris Carlson
Music teacher Rebecca Pickens speaks to crowd before the Cub Choir sings.
Chris Carlson
The Hollister Cub Choir sings to a large crowd.
Chris Carlson
Special guest Elvis performed with the Hollister Cub Choir.
Chris Carlson
Lots of fun was to be had at the event, but the main performance was the Easter egg hunt.
Chris Carlson
Diskey the Wonder Dog put on a show during the event.
Chris Carlson
Diskey performs aerial feats at the Easter egg hunt.
Chris Carlson
Diskey the Wonder Dog.
Chris Carlson
Volunteers placed thousands of eggs for kids to pick up at the event.
Chris Carlson
A karate exhibition is performed at the Easter egg hunt.
Chris Carlson
Members of As You Wish Character Entertainment visit with Kim Connell and Assistant Superintendent of Hollister School District Sean Woods.
Chris Carlson
Volunteers discuss the event prior to opening to the public.
Chris Carlson
