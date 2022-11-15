Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton recently issued a proclamation for Downing Street Christmas, which will be celebrated from Friday, Nov. 4 through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
A Christmas tree ribbon cutting was planned for Friday, Nov. 4, but was canceled due inclement weather. Patton released a statement regarding the cancellation, thanking involved parties for their help and inviting community members to visit Downing Street to view the tree.
“We invite you to visit Downing Street during the Christmas season and enjoy your new tree. Remember to visit often as we plan to change the design throughout the next few months,” Patton said. “We would like to say thank you to those that had planned to join us this evening; the Hollister High School and Middle School Choirs, Vintage Paris, Girl Scout Troop 71681 and of course, Santa Claus. Thank you to our community for your continued support of our City of Hollister projects and may your season be Merry & Bright!”
The Downing Street Christmas Proclamation reads as follows:
Whereas, the City of Hollister, Missouri takes a great deal of pride in hosting and sharing our longstanding and heartfelt traditions with all who take the time to join us in the celebration of America’s main street culture; and
Whereas, Downing Street Christmas is such a tradition, sharing the joys of a season exemplified by brightly lit and beautifully decorated trees, buildings adorned in their best holiday fashions, families strolling the walkways and Saint Nicholas meeting the train; and
Whereas, Hollister’s Historic Downing Street has become recognized by its residents and its visitors alike as a place to step into an atmosphere of holiday spirit, friendship and cheer; and
Whereas, not only are there tales of a jolly old elf but also the always cherished stories of a very special baby and a Christmas Star; and
Whereas, for the past 112 years, the actions of such a community, Hollister, Missouri have been and still are, in keeping with the finest traditions of hometown America, bringing honor not only upon its residents but also the residents of the Ozarks and the State of Missouri,
Now, Therefore, I, Lamar Patton, Mayor, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the ordinances of the City of Hollister, do hereby proclaim the season from November 4, 2022 until January 2, 2023 as
Downing Street Christmas
In Hollister, Missouri and call upon the people of this city to observe the season with appropriate appreciation.
In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand this fourth day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.
The Downing Street Christmas tree is lit and will display different colors and designs intermittently, while on display. The Hulland Park tree is also lit up and on display for the holiday season.
